Missoula PD: Robbery suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting
MISSOULA, Mont. - A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10. Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau...
Crash clearing up at Blue Mountain Rd. and HWY 93 S.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A vehicle accident is causing delays at Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 South. Missoula County 9-1-1 sent out an alert on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek a different route.
Fire reported Friday at Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch near Helena
A fire was reported Friday afternoon in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch south of Helena following lightning strikes. The fire was estimated at 20-30 acres as of about 4:15 p.m. There were multiple resources on scene from different agencies, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Officials said they hoped to have it contained soon.
Firefighters read books to children outside the scene of possible gas leak
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters read books to children outside the scene of a possible gas leak in Missoula Thursday. The City of Missoula Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post firefighter Ty Whalen read to the children outside while the possible leak was being investigated.
Wildfire on Mount Helena burns 18 acres Sunday
A wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena burned about 18 acres, with officials saying firefighting efforts were hampered by a drone flying overhead. Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said about 4:30 p.m. that fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will remain on-site throughout the night. He said weather remained the wild card, especially if the winds pick up.
How gas prices have changed in Missoula in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Missoula using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
City of Missoula announces eligible applications for position of Mayor
MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula has announced the eligible applications for the position of Mayor of the City of Missoula. Applications for the position opened on Aug. 16, and were due by 12:00 pm on Aug. 26. On Aug. 29, during the City Council meeting, under New Business,...
Rustlers Roundup a Late Win against the Knights to Start '22 Season
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You couldn't have asked for better conditions for the first high school game of the season at Memorial Stadium Friday night. And you definitely couldn't have asked for a better game than what we witnessed, as the Hellgate Knights took on the CMR Rustlers!. Each quarter...
Helena Capital Football Overcomes Bozeman in Season Opener
Helena Capital beat Bozeman 28-21 at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday night. The Bruins (1-0) host Billings West next and the Hawks (0-1) travel to Missoula to play the defending state champions, the Sentinel Spartans on Friday, September 2.
Montana Tech begins 2022 football season at Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, OREGON - A road trip to start a season can be an opportunity for a team to bond. That is precisely what the Montana Tech Orediggers football team will get to kick off their 2022 campaign as they take on the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers Saturday evening (7 p.m. MT) at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon.
Montana Tech dominates Eastern Oregon in all facets in 38-3 win
LA GRANDE, OR - The Montana Tech Orediggers played the opening game of their 2022 season as they took on the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers Saturday night at Community Stadium in La Grande, Oregon. Jet Campbell accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, while the defense forced four turnovers...
Carroll's defensive front terrorizes No. 17 Montana Western in season-opening victory
HELENA — Throughout the off-season – in practices and scrimmages alike – flashes of the ability Carroll’s defensive front possesses lit up the field. On Saturday, against the Frontier Conference’s preseason favorite and No. 17-ranked Montana Western, those flashes of greatness turned into a storm that consumed the Bulldogs and quarterback Jon Jund in a 16-10 Carroll victory.
Carroll set for season opener against No. 17 Montana Western
HELENA — Preseason preparations are over and it’s time to play football. Two of the Frontier Conference’s best teams – as chosen by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll – matchup right away in an NAIA top-26 showdown between No. 17-ranked Montana Western and the top “receiving votes” team in Carroll College.
