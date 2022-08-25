ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMnVk_0hV5igqx00

LITCHFIELD, Ill. – An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.

No serious injuries were reported from the collision. Two paramedics were able to get out of the firetruck after the collision. They were treated for minor injuries at a hospital, but have since been released, according to a Facebook post from the Litchfield Fire Department .

Trending: Albert Pujols gets gifts (and gives them) in final series at Wrigley Field

Investigators say an ambulance approached an intersection at Sargent Street with its lights and siren activated around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday before it struck a car. The ambulance then overturned and landed on its roof, turning on top of another unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Illinois State Police will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 5

Karen Hansen
3d ago

The law is the law. If the lights were flashing and the siren going as reported in the story then there is only one conclusion, and the driver of the car who proceeded through the intersection and did not yield right of way to an emergency vehicle is in the wrong. That is the law in most states, but definitely in Illinois. Even if the person was another paramedic or an off duty police officer (story didn't state).

Reply(1)
7
Christine Sweet
3d ago

The paramedics are okay. That's all I care about. The ambulance can be replaced. ♥️

Reply
6
Related
wmay.com

Pedestrian Fatality Under Investigation; Autopsy Monday

An autopsy for a man hit by a vehicle is scheduled for Monday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon is confirming the death of a 69 year old man who was hit on Illinois Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road late Saturday Night. The death remains under investigation and the identity of...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Possible remains found in demolished Metro East house

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Officials discovered possible human remains Friday night while responding to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City. Granite City police and fire officials were at the scene of a torn-down house. First responders made a discovery while digging around the area.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters called out for apartment fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Springfield Thursday night. Crews were called to the 1500 block of W. Enos Ave. around 10:45 p.m. and found fire visible on the second and third floors. Firefighters were initially told children may be trapped inside, but learned everyone...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Litchfield, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Litchfield, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Litchfield, IL
Litchfield, IL
Accidents
wgel.com

Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County

Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
wgel.com

House Fire In Highland

The Highland Fire Department received a call of a structure fire Friday at 6:14 AM. The home was located in the 600 block of 8th Street in Highland. The fire department reports upon their arrival crews were met with heavy fire on all floors of the structure. Crews worked quickly and began an aggressive transitional attack to contain and control the fire, minimizing property loss. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire.
HIGHLAND, IL
FOX2Now

Man charged in post-game shooting outside Normandy High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 42-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Normandy High School following a prep football game. According to Major Ron Martin, assistant chief for the North County Police Cooperative, the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the high school in the 6700 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
NORMANDY, MO
FOX2Now

Saturation Saturday to bring awareness to drunk driving

CLAYTON — Today is Saturation Saturday. Clayton Police Officers will join its law enforcement partners across the state of Missouri to crack down on drunk driving. Law Enforcement officials, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) staff, and volunteers are all participating in a ‘Rally Roll Call’. At this talk, they will speak briefly as they reinforce the importance of these apprehending impaired drivers.
CLAYTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#Traffic Accident#Illinois State Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

Man found guilty in Madison County highway shooting

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV) -- A Madison County jury found 35-year-old Mantia Johnson guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of Ahmaad Nunley. Nunley and another person were found shot multiple times around 2 a.m. on August 2, 2021, at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. They were both taken to the hospital, where Nunley died of his injuries.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX 2

Overturned tractor-trailer closes Hanley in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS – North Hanley Road is closed in both directions in Berkeley Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying soda overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was trapped but there have been no reports of any injuries. The driver seems okay. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on North Hanley Road […]
BERKELEY, MO
wgel.com

Multiple Charges For Ramsey Man

Brandon Buatte, age 33 of Ramsey, faces multiple criminal charges in Fayette County. The felony charges include alleged unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail was set at %7,500 cash. A...
RAMSEY, IL
FOX2now.com

Skeletal remains supposedly found in a demolished house

GRANITE CITY — Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City. Last night at Granite City where police and fire officials were at the scene of a torn-down house, but the twist of this is that multiple reports say skeletal remains were found.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy