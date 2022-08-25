Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash

LITCHFIELD, Ill. – An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.

No serious injuries were reported from the collision. Two paramedics were able to get out of the firetruck after the collision. They were treated for minor injuries at a hospital, but have since been released, according to a Facebook post from the Litchfield Fire Department .

Investigators say an ambulance approached an intersection at Sargent Street with its lights and siren activated around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday before it struck a car. The ambulance then overturned and landed on its roof, turning on top of another unoccupied, parked vehicle.

Illinois State Police will investigate the crash.

