Fairmont, WV

West Virginia woman charged, officers find baby wearing diaper that had ‘not been changed for at least several days’

By C. Allan
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. ( WBOY ) — A West Virginia woman was charged with gross child neglect of multiple children after a wellbeing check, according to police.

On Aug. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were called to a residence in Fairmont in reference to a wellbeing check, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Jenny Taylor, 43, of Fairmont, and three juveniles at the home, officers said.

Dog recovering after venomous snake bite, Virginia wildlife officials warn about Copperheads

Inside, officers found a “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food,” as well as “human fecal matter and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen,” according to the complaint.

There was also a 13-year-old child and a one-year-old child who were “under no supervision,” and “were extremely dirty.” The one-year-old had “on a diaper that was so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days,” officers said.

Taylor has been charged with gross child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.

Comments / 7

Christy Sienny
3d ago

This happens somewhere every day, children taking care of their siblings because the parent chooses drugs over their children! And yet they keep getting pregnant?

Reply
2
Ron
3d ago

The court should order her to be spayed! She is no better than a dog.

Reply
6
