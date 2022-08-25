ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One killed, one injured in shooting near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on August 28. Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. When officers got to the scene at a parking lot of an apartment complex, they found two males lying unresponsive. One of the victims died on the scene, while another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Trussville crash

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another injured Sunday morning. According to TPD, the crash occurred on US Highway 11. The injured victim was transported to UAB Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. Nothing else is available as officers continue to […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa Police Department investigating a shooting on McFarland Blvd.

Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crime Unit are investigating a shooting that took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd and Midtown Village. Police said someone shot a 25 year old passenger inside a vehicle. The victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Woman Found Dead in Parking Lot of Northport Wendy’s, Investigation Underway

Police in Tuscaloosa County have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Northport Friday evening. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant near the intersection of Highways 82 and 69 around 5:40 p.m. Friday on reports on an unresponsive person.
NORTHPORT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

BPD arrest suspect 20 years after homicide took place

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred 20 years ago. According to the BPD, Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, was arrested for the murder of Wesley Powell III. On Wednesday, December 5, 2001, at around 2:15 p.m., at 707 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Coroner's office needs help locating the family of Robert Hodge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The family has been notified. The Jefferson County coroner needs the public's help locating the family of Robert Hodge, 48, of Birmingham. According to the police report, Hodge was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of his 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Talladega family begs community for answers in the murder of 19-year-old

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega Police say 19-year-old Kelis Cook was murdered on July 28, and her family isn’t giving up on finding who killed her. Learn more in the video above. The family held a press conference to ask for the public’s assistance in securing information about the...
RadarOnline

Viral TikTok Couple Arrested & Charged With Murder In Connection To Shooting Death Of 29-Year-Old Georgia Man

A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Georgia man, Radar can confirm.Johntae Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.The couple went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create...
wbrc.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder

Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

