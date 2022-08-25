The only thing more depressing than striking out on a called third strike to end a baseball game is being ejected immediately after. That’s how one day ended for Oakland Athletics outfielder Seth Brown earlier this summer, when, after home plate umpire Nic Lentz rung him up on a pitch outside of the zone, Brown unleashed a barrage of…interesting instructions. On an irate march back to the dugout, Brown screamed at Lentz: “FUCK YOUR DAD AND FUCK YOUR MOM.”

OAKLAND, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO