Walton County, FL

wtvy.com

Pilot injured after his plane crashes in Slocomb

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pilot was injured after his plane crashed not far from Freedom Field in Slocomb Saturday afternoon. His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. Slocomb police, fire, and rescue along Geneva County EMA all responded to the crash site just south of Highway 52 in a wooded area.
SLOCOMB, AL
wtvy.com

Brantley @ Houston County | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Brantley takes on Geneva Houston County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
BRANTLEY, AL
wtvy.com

Luverne @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Luverne takes on Geneva County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
LUVERNE, AL
wtvy.com

LIVE: Geneva vs. Bozeman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva is on the road in week one at Bozeman. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Rehobeth @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 1

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Rehobeth takes on Wicksburg. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
REHOBETH, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Enterprise hosts Auburn in 7A showdown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Auburn Tigers and Enterprise Wildcats meet up in week one of the season in Enterprise. The Tigers came away with a 42-28 win last year over the Wildcats during the regular season. The two teams met again just weeks later in round two of the...
ENTERPRISE, AL

