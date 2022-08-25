Read full article on original website
Pilot injured after his plane crashes in Slocomb
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pilot was injured after his plane crashed not far from Freedom Field in Slocomb Saturday afternoon. His injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. Slocomb police, fire, and rescue along Geneva County EMA all responded to the crash site just south of Highway 52 in a wooded area.
Brantley @ Houston County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Brantley takes on Geneva Houston County.
Luverne @ Geneva County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Luverne takes on Geneva County.
LIVE: Geneva vs. Bozeman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva is on the road in week one at Bozeman.
Rehobeth @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Rehobeth takes on Wicksburg.
WATCH: Enterprise hosts Auburn in 7A showdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Auburn Tigers and Enterprise Wildcats meet up in week one of the season in Enterprise. The Tigers came away with a 42-28 win last year over the Wildcats during the regular season. The two teams met again just weeks later in round two of the...
