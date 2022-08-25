ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police investigating 5 deadly crashes in Massachusetts on Wednesday

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
AMESBURY, Mass. — State police are investigating five deadly crashes that occurred on highways and roads in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

There were fatal motorcycle crashes in Amesbury and Newburyport, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In Amesbury, a 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 495 after he tried to accelerate through a “tight gap” between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla, investigators said.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist on Intestate 95 in Newburyport crashed when another vehicle swerved into him, state police said. He was then struck by multiple motorists who were unable to avoid the wreckage.

State police confirmed that troopers also responded to a car crashes that resulted in deaths in Falmouth, Stoughton, and Leominster.

In Falmouth, an 80-year-old woman died in a crash involving an SUV and a “moped-style scooter” at the intersection of Route 28A and Chapoquoit Road, local law enforcement officials said.

A Cape Cod woman was killed when her SUV veered off the road, struck a guardrail, and rolled over on Route 24 north in Stoughton.

Details on the crash in Leominster were not immediately available.

All of the crashes happened less that 24 hours after a man was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus.

All of the crashes remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 3

LHCBP
3d ago

Yes, people, all moving vehicles are death threats. Use with extreme caution and NEVER take your eyes off the road AROUND you.

Reply
2
