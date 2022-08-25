It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.

