NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus, Kamille vs. Max The Impaler, More
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results. Doug Williams and Rhett Titus went to a time limit draw in a Submission Match. Queen Bee Match Part 1: Madi, Missa Kate, & Natalia Markova defeated Jennacide, KiLynn King, & Taya Valkyrie. Queen Bee Match Part 2: Natalya Markova defeated Missa Kate...
Changes To Dark Matches, Other Backstage Notes, Producers From WWE Raw & SD August 15-19
Fightful has learned the following notes and producers from Raw & SD!. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Shawn Daivari. - Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Miz & Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes. - Riddle Interview/Seth Rollins segment: Jason Jordan. -...
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details
Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Kenny Omega Says Will Ospreay's Merchandise Sales Are 'Justifiably Putrid'
Will Ospreay fired back at Kevin Nash, and Kenny Omega chimed in. The WWE Hall of Famer took notice of a tweet that pointed out Ospreay's rate of in-ring success lately; the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has had more five-star matches in a month than CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle combined, according to Twitter user @WrestleBanana.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Springfield, MA (8/27): IYO SKY Battles Asuka
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on August 27 from MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Springfield, MA (8/27) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso)...
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair
Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation
Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler Practice Counters To Codebreaker, New Takeshita Booking | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, August 27, 2022. - Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were practicing ways that Shayna Baszler could avoid getting hit with the Codebreaker by Liv Morgan. - West Coast Pro Wrestling has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will...
More Details Behind Kenny Omega's AEW Return
It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.
Johnny Gargano is back! Moxley squashes Punk! AEW to tone it down? | Grapsody 8/27/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 27, 2022!
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension
Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
Preliminary Viewership For 8/26 WWE SmackDown Remains Above Two Million Viewers
The preliminary ratings are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.392 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours reportedly pulled 2.392 million viewers. It should be noted that SmackDown was pre-empted in many markets including Charlotte, Portland, New Orleans, and Las Vegas due to pre-season football.
Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
Aron Stevens: There's No Better Learning Environment Than The NWA
Aron Stevens believes that there's a lot of bad teaching in the wrestling world today, but he considers the NWA the best place for talent to learn. Stevens wrestled for nearly twenty years before he had his "Swan Song" at NWA Alwayz Ready in June. Throughout his career, he was a featured star in WWE, and he also worked for IMPACT Wrestling before he eventually arrived in the NWA. All the while, he accumulated plenty of experience and wisdom.
Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon's Retirement, Triple H Leading Creative
WWE underwent a massive change on July 22 when Vince McMahon retired as CEO of the company. McMahon had been at the helm of WWE for over 40 years, leading the company to new heights and records. McMahon's retirement came amid the WWE board investigating him for alleged sexual misconduct...
Tay Melo Discusses Her Name Change, Names Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa As People She Wants To Work With
Tay Melo reveals the reason behind her name change in AEW. Before Tay Melo came to AEW, she was known as Taynara Conti during her time in NXT. When she arrived in AEW in July 2020, her name was shortened to Tay Conti. Recently, Conti changed her in-ring name to Tay Melo, which follows more after her legal birth name.
Toni Storm Reveals She Had Successful Surgery, Britt Baker Tells Her She Knows A Great Dentist
Toni Storm is on the mend. On her Instagram story, the AEW star stated that she had successful surgery. The picture in the post shows Storm with some bandaging around her jaw. While she's currently recovering, she implied that she'll see everyone at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Britt Baker, AEW's...
Beth Phoenix Comments On Potential Match Against Rhea Ripley, Didn't Love Rhea's Ball Shot On Edge
Beth Phoenix got involved in the action on Monday's WWE Raw when she saved her husband Edge from The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley started thing on Monday by hitting Edge with a low blow after Edge had defeated Damian Priest in the main event. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Phoenix...
Drew McIntyre: I'm Going To Kick Roman Reigns' F-cking Head Off At WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre sent a heated message to Roman Reigns on the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown. In a lengthy two-part video package, McIntyre looked back at his journey to WWE Clash at the Castle, dating back to his days when he was a wrestling fan as a kid. He reflected on his failed first WWE run and the way he scratched and clawed his way back to the company.
