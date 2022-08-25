ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details

Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Kenny Omega Says Will Ospreay's Merchandise Sales Are 'Justifiably Putrid'

Will Ospreay fired back at Kevin Nash, and Kenny Omega chimed in. The WWE Hall of Famer took notice of a tweet that pointed out Ospreay's rate of in-ring success lately; the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion has had more five-star matches in a month than CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle combined, according to Twitter user @WrestleBanana.
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Once Told Me It’s Human Instinct To Want To Eat Someone In A Wheelchair

Vince McMahon had an unsettling message for Matt Hardy and Edge ahead of their match at WWE SummerSlam. At the time, Hardy and Edge were locked in a blood feud that blurred the lines of real life and reality, and it became of the most memorable rivalries in recent history. Their battle at SummerSlam was one of the card's most buzzworthy bouts, and according to Hardy, McMahon wanted to capture the animalistic nature of the participants' hatred for each other.
Trevor Murdoch Explains How Special Being NWA Champion Is, Talks Enjoying The NWA Presentation

Trevor Murdoch speaks about what it means for him to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance in 2022. Trevor Murdoch got a second chance to make an impact in wrestling by joining the National Wrestling Alliance. Now, by doing things his way, he has become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, and he couldn't be more proud to represent the history and tradition of the NWA.
More Details Behind Kenny Omega's AEW Return

It's was the worst kept secret in wrestling, but Kenny Omega returned on AEW Dynamite on August 17. Fightful Select had reported last month that Omega was heading back to All Elite Wrestling after being sidelined since November via injury. When Fightful spoke with Adam Cole this year, he said it was unbelievable that Omega was able to work at a high level with all the injuries he'd sustained. We'd later learn these involved a shoulder injury that was rehabbed, a sports hernia, vertigo brought on by an Okada dropkick, and a leg/knee injury that also had to be taken care of. Omega had told us that there was so much to take care of he couldn't put off surgery any longer.
Eddie Kingston Gives Public Comment On AEW Suspension

Eddie Kingston has publicly commented on his AEW suspension. Fightful Select reported that Kingston was briefly suspended by the company after not appearing on television following his challenge to Sammy Guevara for AEW All Out. According to the report, "Rumors among talent that we've heard about said that Guevara and Kingston had developed heat and it devolved into an 'altercation.' The word backstage was that Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique, and Kingston took a swing at him. We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties."
Preliminary Viewership For 8/26 WWE SmackDown Remains Above Two Million Viewers

The preliminary ratings are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that the August 26 episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.392 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. Both hours reportedly pulled 2.392 million viewers. It should be noted that SmackDown was pre-empted in many markets including Charlotte, Portland, New Orleans, and Las Vegas due to pre-season football.
Jon Moxley To Speak On 8/31 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling continues to load up the card for the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, the broadcast team announced that Jon Moxley will appear on the show. This past Wednesday, Moxley defeated CM Punk in a shockingly short match to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
The Bloodline Attacks McIntyre, CM Punk Comments On Loss To Moxley | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 26, 2022:. - WWE SmackDown ended with Drew McIntyre defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought bout. After the match, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos brutally attacked McIntyre. Reigns told his challenger at WWE Clash at the Castle that he'd never reach the mountaintop until Reigns himself decided he's done with it.
Aron Stevens: There's No Better Learning Environment Than The NWA

Aron Stevens believes that there's a lot of bad teaching in the wrestling world today, but he considers the NWA the best place for talent to learn. Stevens wrestled for nearly twenty years before he had his "Swan Song" at NWA Alwayz Ready in June. Throughout his career, he was a featured star in WWE, and he also worked for IMPACT Wrestling before he eventually arrived in the NWA. All the while, he accumulated plenty of experience and wisdom.
