Eastern Kentucky Relief Bill Signed Into Effect
Governor Andy Beshear signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law early Friday afternoon. The bill was passed after Governor Beshear called a special session of the General Assembly to work on a bill to get relief to people affected by flooding. The three-day special session began on Wednesday.
Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
Eastern Kentucky flood survivors worried about aid denials, loans
There's growing frustration in eastern Kentucky after flood survivors got turned down for federal recovery loans, but the SBA said denials are a part of the process and there are many reasons you can get denied like low income and poor credit score.
Kentucky State Police win 2022's 'Best Looking Cruiser'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has achieved top honors. The agency thanked the Commonwealth for helping them win 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser contest. KSP said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. Overall, KSP said, there were 509,153 votes...
Kentucky's Fish & Wildlife department fishing for new conservation officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are coming to the end of the boating season and the beginning of the hunting season here in the Commonwealth. In turn, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is searching for new conservation officers. What You Need To Know. Kentucky Department of Fish...
Dozens of eastern Ky. flood victims sue two coal companies
Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods
Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to seven years depending on the state.
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
‘I was absolutely surprised’: Louisville woman cashes $225,000 winning Kentucky lottery ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman won big with her Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket on Saturday. According to lottery officials, the woman stopped at her local Kroger store to check her lottery ticket, and found out she had won the game’s $225,000 top prize. “The numbers...
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CHARGES GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY MAN WITH CHILD EXPLOITATION OFFENSES
SOUTH SHORE, KY — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested James E. Stockham, 33, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation. Stockham was located, interviewed, and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350
The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Food Stamps Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card SNAP Benefits for September 2022
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. In...
Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
What are Kentucky’s favorite dog breeds?
Did your favorite breed of dog crack Kentucky's top five?
Eastern Kentuckians recovering from addiction scramble to rebuild lives after flooding
When Eddie Sandla got ready to go to work in the early hours of June 29th, he opened the door to his home to find 10 feet of water and his neighbors clinging to each other on the roof. He’d never seen rain like it before. “We lived 50...
