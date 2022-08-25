ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wvih.com

Eastern Kentucky Relief Bill Signed Into Effect

Governor Andy Beshear signed the relief bill for Eastern Kentucky into law early Friday afternoon. The bill was passed after Governor Beshear called a special session of the General Assembly to work on a bill to get relief to people affected by flooding. The three-day special session began on Wednesday.
KFVS12

Governor Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held this week’s team Kentucky Update on Thursday, August 25. The governor touched on several projects within the state such as flood relief, economic development and COVID-19 and monkeypox updates. ARPA funding. In response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Beshear is...
WHAS 11

Kentucky State Police win 2022's 'Best Looking Cruiser'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police has achieved top honors. The agency thanked the Commonwealth for helping them win 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser contest. KSP said they received 65,169 votes during the contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers. Overall, KSP said, there were 509,153 votes...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
k105.com

Dozens of eastern Ky. flood victims sue two coal companies

Dozens of eastern Kentucky flood victims have filed a lawsuit that says two coal companies contributed to the damages they suffered. Nearly 60 people who live along River Caney in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County were listed as plaintiffs in the complaint against Blackhawk Mining and Pine Branch Mining.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Kentucky floods

Gwen Christon had never seen the small creek behind her IGA grocery store in Isom, Ky. flood before. But during the historic flood that went on to kill 39 people and devastate eastern Kentucky, that little creek engulfed the narrow valley with six feet of water; swallowing up the highway, Christon’s grocery store, and practically everything else in its path.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stivers
Person
Damon Thayer
WKRC

Kentucky among states with lowest life expectancy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data reflecting the life expectancy for each state based on 2020 mortality statistics. Among the 50 states, Hawaii was highest with an average of 80.7 years life expectancy at birth. Mississippi ranked lowest with 71.9 years of life expectancy. Overall, female life expectancy was higher, the differences ranging from 3.9 years more than men to seven years depending on the state.
wymt.com

County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Year Flood#Kentucky General Assembly#Kentucky House#East Kentucky#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Eksafe#Hb 1#R Salyersville
Cadrene Heslop

Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350

The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Jake Wells

Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy