Fayetteville, NC

WRAL

Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
RALEIGH, NC
News Break
Politics
WRAL

Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
REAL ESTATE
cbs17

What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers

Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh woman diagnosed with colon cancer at 38, works to raise awareness about the disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Sunday marks two years since beloved actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. Known for movies, including Black Panther, when Boseman died at just 43, it helped raise awareness of colon cancer and its growing prevalence in younger people. It’s a message a Raleigh woman is also working to share after she was diagnosed with the same illness.
RALEIGH, NC

