Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
cbs17
Families excited – some with concerns – as central NC students head back to school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families in the Triangle told CBS 17 on Sunday that they’re excited to see children head back to school. “We’re incredibly excited to get back into the routine of school and see our friends again that we haven’t seen,” said Zoe Winston, a Wake County Public Schools parent.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
WRAL
Two homes damaged in fire in north Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a north Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. Firefighters said everyone made it out of the homes safely.
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
cbs17
9 hours after fuel truck flips, NC 96 reopens in Johnston County
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said. The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
UNC Rex closing pediatric unit at hospital on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The inpatient pediatric unit at UNC Rex on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson said Friday. Lisa Schiller with UNC Rex told WRAL News there is an overwhelming need for beds for adult patients, so the hospital will convert the 10 beds in the pediatric unit to adult beds.
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eastern North Carolina man scores $250,000 win with 'game changer' of a scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for an eastern North Carolina man. After working all day in the sun, Kirk Nyberg Jr. of New Bern stopped by the store for cigarettes, added a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. “It’s a game changer for me,”...
North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
cbs17
Do you know this man? Cumberland County looking for next of kin
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Vital Statistics is asking for the public’s assistance in locating family members of a man who died. Robert William Weber, 62, of Cameron, died Aug. 2. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says his death does not appear to be suspicious.
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 spot fails for 7th time this summer
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
cbs17
UNC Health Rex closing a pediatric location in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC Health Rex pediatric location in Raleigh will be closing at the end of August, officials confirmed. Officials said this is due to the “the overwhelming need for adult patient beds and the low number of pediatric patients needing care at UNC Health Rex.”. Officials...
WRAL
Large police presence reported at Crabtree Valley Mall
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence was reported at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Saturday night. Police were seen at the mall just before 7 p.m. Details about what prompted police to respond to the mall wasn't immediately known.
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
NC woman charged with murder of 2 toddlers, warrants show
A Cary woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder of two toddlers Saturday.
cbs17
What to know: Some Triangle school districts increasing lunch prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple school districts in the Triangle area are increasing the prices for school lunches. This is a change as most school lunches were free in North Carolina public schools last year. In Wake County, elementary lunches are $3.00 and $3.25 for middle school and highschoolers. Durham Public...
PNC Arena hiring 400 part-time workers
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena will host a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 30, to fill more than 400 part-time positions. Hires will help Carolina Hurricanes games, North Carolina State University basketball games, concerts and family shows run smoothly. The hiring event will be held Aug. 30 from 3 p.m....
cbs17
Fayetteville medical center looking for next of kin for man dead nearly 1 month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is asking for the public’s help finding the next of kin for a man who has been dead for nearly one month. Robert William Weber, 62, passed away Aug. 2, the medical center said, but it is having trouble finding his relatives.
cbs17
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
cbs17
Raleigh woman diagnosed with colon cancer at 38, works to raise awareness about the disease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Sunday marks two years since beloved actor Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. Known for movies, including Black Panther, when Boseman died at just 43, it helped raise awareness of colon cancer and its growing prevalence in younger people. It’s a message a Raleigh woman is also working to share after she was diagnosed with the same illness.
