Raleigh, N.C. — The inpatient pediatric unit at UNC Rex on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson said Friday. Lisa Schiller with UNC Rex told WRAL News there is an overwhelming need for beds for adult patients, so the hospital will convert the 10 beds in the pediatric unit to adult beds.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO