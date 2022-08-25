ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

CDC launches new website to help colleges deal with monkeypox spread

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061mja_0hV5deTo00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials want to make it easier for college students and the universities themselves to learn more about monkeypox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched a new landing page full of monkeypox resources for people in higher education.

It offers tips for students on how teens and young adults can prevent the spread of the disease and other things they need to know.

It also has instructions for how health centers at colleges and universities should handle specimens and control infections, and ways for administrators to reduce transmission in dorms and to reduce the stigma around the disease.

The CDC has reported more than 16,000 cases so far, with 265 of those in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College#Monkeypox#Raleigh#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs17 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 17

CBS 17

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy