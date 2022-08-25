CDC launches new website to help colleges deal with monkeypox spread

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Public health officials want to make it easier for college students and the universities themselves to learn more about monkeypox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched a new landing page full of monkeypox resources for people in higher education.

It offers tips for students on how teens and young adults can prevent the spread of the disease and other things they need to know.

It also has instructions for how health centers at colleges and universities should handle specimens and control infections, and ways for administrators to reduce transmission in dorms and to reduce the stigma around the disease.

The CDC has reported more than 16,000 cases so far, with 265 of those in North Carolina.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.