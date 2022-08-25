Louisiana police officer indicted in overtime scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A 51-year-old Shreveport police officer is facing felony wire fraud charges, accused of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work.

According to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, a federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging James Cisco with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges Cisco knowingly devised a scheme to defraud the City of Shreveport out of funds, which were designated for overtime pay to SPD officers, and used that scheme for at least a year, beginning in early January 2020.

In addition, it is alleged in the indictment that Cisco submitted falsified reports to the SPD stating he worked overtime hours for the SPD on the Community-Based Crime Reduction (CBCR) Grant and certified that he had worked the hours.

The indictment further alleges that on three of the dates listed, Cisco submitted falsified reports, the SPD mobile device assigned to him was in the East Texas area during the same period he claimed to be working overtime in Shreveport for the SPD.

On five other occasions, the indictment alleges, Cisco submitted falsified reports claiming to have worked overtime and records show that he was working at an off-duty job for another company at the same time.

The Innovations in Community-Based Crime Reduction (CBCR) Program is administered by the Department of Justice and seeks to reduce crime and improve community safety in distressed, high-crime neighborhoods.

As part of the program, CBCR awards grants to local and tribal communities to be used for overtime for police officers.

The City of Shreveport received a CBCR award grant which was used in 2020 to pay for officers with the SPD to work overtime details and provided officers with 1.5 times their regular rate of pay for overtime hours worked.

Cisco is currently on leave, according to SPD.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

This is an ongoing investigation by the FBI and the DOJ Office of Inspector General and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Reeg.

