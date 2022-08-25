Read full article on original website
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
Man dead after Lansing police found him shot in car
Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.
MSP investigating after Bay County Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills murder suspect
A suspect is dead after being shot by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police say they’re investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 a.m. in Bangor Township.
Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
Hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo sends pedestrian to hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a motorist early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo police, in a press release, described the pedestrian’s injuries as life threatening. Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety...
Dowagiac man, 32, and 9-year-old girl hurt in crash in Cass County
A Dowagiac man had to be extricated from his vehicle after a collision in Cass County. Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway where they found two vehicles off the side of the road. The crash...
2 hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
Two people are in the hospital following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Kalamazoo.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
WMU student dies after Kalamazoo hit-and-run
A 21-year-old Western Michigan University student, who is from Illinois, died after getting hit by a car Saturday afternoon.
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
1 hurt in Kalamazoo crash; 1 arrested
A driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Meridian Twp. Police investigate fatal car crash
Meridian Township Police were called to a fatal car accident on Friday night.
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
