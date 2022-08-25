ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parchment, MI
Parchment, MI
Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
kisswtlz.com

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation

Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
BAY COUNTY, MI
mosthits965.com

1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
MLive

Hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo sends pedestrian to hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a motorist early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo police, in a press release, described the pedestrian’s injuries as life threatening. Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smoked Marijuana#Paralysis#Kalamazoo Public Safety#North Riverview Drive
MLive

Bank robbery suspect at large in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County law enforcement is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank Saturday morning, police said. Shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 27, a robbery was reported at the Fifth Third Bank located on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue, west of Rockford. The suspect...
KENT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy