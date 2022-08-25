ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Watch: Bill Belichick was crowned a UFC champion by Dana White

By AJ Nelson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The Patriots visited the Ultimate Fighting Championship's headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SkhHg_0hV5d9Oe00
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches during practice Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After Wednesday’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots took a break from football and ventured into the world of mixed martial arts.

The team visited the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas, where they were greeted by UFC President Dana White. During a tour of the facility, White had a surprise for head coach Bill Belichick.

He strapped a championship belt around Belichick’s waist, eliciting a big smile from the typically stoic coach, who raised his arms in celebration.

“Bill Belichick just won a UFC title,” UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald tweeted along with a video of the moment.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne seemed to share Belichick’s excitement about being at the UFC’s headquarters, showing off some new merchandise in a video posted on his Instagram story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03yj9Z_0hV5d9Oe00

“I just signed to the UFC. I’m a fighter now! I changed my career,” Bourne joked in the video.

Serving as the promotion’s headquarters, the UFC Performance Institute is a 30,000 square-foot facility “efficiently designed to deliver a holistic integrated performance service portfolio.” Some of the world’s best mixed martial artists train at the Performance Institute, which is located just over 10 miles from the Raiders’ practice facility.

The Patriots have spent the week in Las Vegas, going through a solo practice on Monday before joint practices with the Josh McDaniels-led Raiders on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two teams will face off in their final preseason game on Friday at 8:15 p.m.

Boston

Ty Montgomery flies back with Patriots after injuring ankle

"He'll get looked at this morning, like we usually do." Ty Montgomery, who left Friday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a right ankle injury, traveled back with the Patriots per head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick said “I don’t know” after the game when asked how serious...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Independent

UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list

The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
UFC
