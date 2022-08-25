ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MN

ktoe.com

Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin ArtWorks Festival back for its 11th year

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and want to support local businesses and artists, you’ll want to check out the Austin ArtWorks Festival. Free and open to the public, the annual event is a celebration of the arts. More than...
AUSTIN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
B102.7

This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State

Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
msn.com

Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
KAAL-TV

Goonie’s Comedy Club is back in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A fan favorite comedy club is back in Rochester after a two-year hiatus. Friday, Goonie’s held its grand opening. Mark Klampe has been running the comedy club since 2017 and he’s hoping to pick up where they left off. “It’s been over two...
