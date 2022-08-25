Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Kayaker gets dose of ‘Minnesota nice’ from TikTok followers after his gear is stolen
The mighty Mississippi. Since July 23, America’s largest river has been home for kayaker Manny Forge. “The adventure of it, yes. You know, life is short,” Forge says. “I’ve walked across America, I’ve ridden a bike across America. This is kind of the big way to see the country.”
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Here’s How Many People Went To Day One Of The Minnesota State Fair
The biggest Minnesota event of the year has officially kicked off and it looks like it is going pretty well so far. The Minnesota State Fair just shared some interesting information to prove it!. It has been a strange few years for the Minnesota State Fair. In 2020, they pulled...
Did You Know Iowa Has a Giant Dormant Geyser?
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
ktoe.com
Minnesota dairy community crowns 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way
Rachel Rynda, a 19-year-old college student from Montgomery, Minnesota, representing Le Sueur County, was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way in an evening ceremony Aug. 24 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Rynda will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farm families.
fox9.com
Tornado in west central Minnesota, late night lightning in Twin Cities
(FOX 9) - Storms developed in western Minnesota and tracked east toward the Twin Cities on Sunday night, with threats of tornadoes, damaging winds and very large hail. A slow-down in the speed of this storm delayed the arrival in the Twin Cities metro until the 10 p.m. hour. Tornado...
KAAL-TV
Austin ArtWorks Festival back for its 11th year
(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and want to support local businesses and artists, you’ll want to check out the Austin ArtWorks Festival. Free and open to the public, the annual event is a celebration of the arts. More than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girl reported missing from Minnesota State Fair is found safe
The Minnesota BCA says the girl missing from the State Fair has been found safe. The Minnesota State Fair police department has issued an appeal to find a 14-year-old girl who went missing from the fairgrounds Saturday. The girl was reported as a missing person/runaway at around 1:30 p.m. She...
Severe storm brings flash flooding to Minnesota State Fair, Grandstand show canceled
Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair. (Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022). A major storm system that brought strong winds and heavy rain caused havoc at the Minnesota State Fair. A tornado warning went into effect in St. Paul shortly before 9 p.m., but the main problems were...
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer
With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
mprnews.org
Tornado watch for Twin Cities metro area and much of Minnesota until midnight Sunday
The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until midnight Sunday night for central Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area and a portion of southern Minnesota:. Here are details of the tornado watch:. URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Tornado Watch Number 526 NWS Storm...
msn.com
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Minnesota State Fair opening day sees big crowds, traffic backups
The Minnesota State Fair is back, and Minnesotans are clamoring for the great get-together. Early reports from Thursday morning suggest big crowds on opening day, with reports of significant traffic backups in and around the state fairgrounds, with some drivers waiting as long as an hour to park. Updates from...
KAAL-TV
Goonie’s Comedy Club is back in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – A fan favorite comedy club is back in Rochester after a two-year hiatus. Friday, Goonie’s held its grand opening. Mark Klampe has been running the comedy club since 2017 and he’s hoping to pick up where they left off. “It’s been over two...
Charges: Man Stayed at Rochester Hotel for 3 Months Without Paying
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Friday after prosecutors accused him of living in a Rochester hotel for roughly three months without paying. The criminal complaint filed against 55-year-old Steven Paige says officers were called to a southwest Rochester hotel for a disturbance...
Comments / 0