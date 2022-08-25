Read full article on original website
The Verge
Sony’s new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller takes on the Xbox Elite
Sony has just announced a new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller. The “high performance” controller is fully customizable, much like the Xbox Elite controller. Sony appears to have the best features from the Scuf and Elite controllers, with removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, changeable stick caps, and multiple control profiles.
These headphones could bring you the sound of silence at an affordable price
Audio brand Soundcore has launched a new mid-range Space audio line that might be able to block out 98 percent of outside noise. The lineup (opens in new tab) includes Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds and the Space Q45 headphones, the latter of which incorporate the company’s new “three-stage noise canceling system.” A company representative told us the system utilizes a "dual cavity structure for improved passive noise canceling to filter out high and mid [frequency sounds]..." For filtering low-frequency sounds, the Q45 (opens in new tab) uses a hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) feature. This style of sound-muffling is, according to some experts (opens in new tab), more effective than standard ANC because it uses outward microphones facing in different directions to actively filter external sound.
notebookcheck.net
XGIMI Magic Lamp combines 1080p projector and ceiling light with Harman Kardon speakers
The XGIMI Magic Lamp is now available in China, the third generation of the device. The gadget combines a ceiling-mounted smart light and a projector with speakers. The space-saving device has a 0.7:1 short throw ratio, meaning you can cast an image 100-in wide from 1.55 m (~5.09 ft). The projection angle can be adjusted by up to 32° to alter the picture's position and avoid obstacles. The gadget has a 1080p resolution and up to 1,200 ANSI lumen brightness.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
The 12 Best Flat-Screen TVs That Don’t Cost a Small Fortune
Investing in a new TV doesn’t have to require loans, credit card debt, or a second mortgage. There are plenty of $1,000+ flagship models on the market with premium picture features, optimized web performance and jaw-dropping designs, but you can still get your hands on a cutting-edge set for a much more affordable cost. TCL and Hisense are great brands if you’re willing to forego brand loyalty for a good deal on a new TV. Televisions with native 4K resolution have become much cheaper to produce in recent years, meaning you can grab even a 55 or 65-inch TV without having...
Best 11-inch mini laptops: tiny portable computers for travel and remote working
Even the best 11-inch mini laptops might seem too underpowered to be useful to creatives, but these might surprise you
IGN
Deal Alert: Score the New 2022 65″ LG Evo C2 OLED 4K TV for $1796.99
Note this deal expires today, August 26. Woot is offering the lowest price we've seen for the new 2022 LG evo C2 65" 4K OLED Smart TV. This best-in-class TV normally retails for $2499.99. We've seen it for as low as $1996.99, but Woot has it today for only $1796.99 after an extra $100 off instant discount that is applied during checkout. Amazon Prime members get free shipping.
Phone Arena
Jabra's 'advanced' noise-cancelling Elite 85t earbuds are cheaper than ever (new with warranty)
It was just last week that we reported on one of the greatest ever Jabra Elite 85t deals at Best Buy, and as crazy as it sounds, these AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro-rivaling bad boys are already on sale at an even lower price. The lowest price on record by far, to be exact, and although this particular special offer comes from Woot rather than Best Buy or Amazon, the units available for a limited time only at a measly $109.99 a pair are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged.
nationalinterest.org
It’s Here: LG Unveils Its Largest OLED TV Panel Yet
The ninety-seven-inch panel will be used in an OLED TV set for launch later this year. LG Display, according to reports last week, unveiled a ninety-seven-inch OLED panel, its largest ever, at an event in South Korea. “The newly-unveiled 97-inch OLED.EX display boasts the company’s special ‘Film CSO (Cinematic Sound...
Digital Trends
How to get Spotify on MacBook
As a Mac owner, you can use the built-in Apple Music app for your favorite tunes. But maybe you also use or simply prefer Spotify for your music. You can use Spotify on a MacBook by downloading the desktop app or using the Spotify web player in your browser. Here,...
RS Recommends: 5 Pairs of Noise-Cancelling Headphones You Can Get for Under $100
Whether you’re on a busy commute or busy working from home, a reliable pair of noise-cancelling headphones goes a long way towards helping you stay focused and distraction-free. Once reserved for expensive, premium headphones, a number of audio brands are now offering Active Noise Cancelling technology (ANC) in their entry-level units as well. What you get: cleaner, more direct sound without the interference of outside noise. Related: How Do Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Work? The best budget noise cancelling headphones on our list may be inexpensive but they will all help to eliminate engine noise, traffic, nature sounds and even the buzz coming from...
Sonos' next Dolby Atmos speakers leak – and it's about time
According to a new report in The Verge (opens in new tab), Sonos is currently working on a new range of individual speakers that look set to include multi-directional speaker drivers and Dolby Atmos support. The Verge says that it's seen photos of the still-in-development larger flagship model (a recreation of which is just below), which apparently is known as 'Optimo 2' at the moment.
knowtechie.com
Review: EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C hub
Are you constantly plugging and unplugging cables from your laptop to access different devices? If so, you need a USB-C hub. The EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is one of the options, but is it worth it? If you ask me, the EZQuest Ultimate Plus Dual HDMI USB-C Hub is absolutely worth the money.
Digital Trends
Smart lock buying guide
Smart locks may not be the sexiest piece of consumer tech on everyone’s mind, but they are one of the best for sheer convenience. Head out for a jog without a jangling key ring, easily provide access to guests, or double check that you locked your door from anywhere on the planet.
notebookcheck.net
Jabra Elite 5: Leak confirms specifications, design and colour options ahead of launch
Roland Quandt has leaked the Jabra Elite 5, next-generation earbuds that could replace both the Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active. For some reason, Jabra elected against releasing the Elite 4, with the Elite 4 Active succeeding the Elite 3. However, the company still sells the Elite 3, albeit at a discount. Potentially, Jabra could include the Elite 5 in its lineup without dropping the Elite 4 Active or the Elite 3, although that seems unlikely given the similarities between the Elite 3 and the Elite 5.
Engadget
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Big sound in a tiny package
Samsung’s best earbuds yet. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. In this article: Music, gear, audio, true wireless, samsung, galaxy buds 2 pro, headphones, earbuds, review. At this point, Samsung has a lot of experience making true wireless earbuds. While the company flexed its design muscle...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Foldable smartphone's rumoured 'ultra-micro-hole camera' shown in patent drawings
91mobiles has discovered a patent that could relate to the Pixel Fold and its 'ultra-micro-hole camera'. While there have been plenty of rumours about the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Notepad, details about an 'ultra-micro-hole camera' only surfaced earlier this month, courtesy of Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, Google has prototyped a camera solution that fit within the frame of a foldable device, rather than relying on an under-display camera (UDC) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
knowtechie.com
Review: Monoprice Soundstage 3 portable Bluetooth speaker
Looking for a wireless Bluetooth speaker with a little more oomph than your average portable speaker? If so, there’s a lot to like about the Monoprice Soundstage 3, but it isn’t perfect. The Monoprice Soundstage 3 is a “portable” Bluetooth speaker that breaks the norms of traditional Bluetooth...
Samsung's new Galaxy A04 offers a 50MP camera and other choice upgrades
Samsung's Galaxy S and Z lineups might be the ones that have a firm place in the pantheon of the best Samsung phones, but at the end of the day, people more commonly purchase mid-range and entry-level devices. Aside from notable exceptions like the Galaxy A5x and A3x series, these handsets don't get a lot of promotion from Samsung. Case in point: the Galaxy A04, a new entry-level smartphone, was just quietly added to the company's website.
Digital Trends
Break out of a rut with these useful summer-focused smart home routines
Glorious summertime. Those three to four months of the year when the beach is a constant destination, the kids are free to roam, and your residence becomes the key spot for all your friends and family to hang out. And what better way to amaze your familiars, and build security and efficiency into your life, than with a range of smart home automations?
