Desperate for the next iPhone? You might not have to wait much longer.

By Max Zahn
ABC News
 7 days ago

Apple users eagerly awaiting a new iPhone model will likely get their wish next month.

The company announced on Wednesday that it will hold a public event on Sept. 7 where Apple is expected to launch the latest line of iPhones and likely other products.

Apple is expected to release a set of four iPhone models that could be called the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported . The new line is widely expected to feature an improved camera, among other updates.

MORE: Will Apple see a wave of unionization like Starbucks?

Besides the iPhone, the company reportedly could announce a new line of the Apple Watch. The company is developing new health-related features that could alert a person to an increase in blood pressure as well as a change in body temperature related to fertility, The Wall Street Journal reported last September.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen on the outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before the start of an event in San Francisco, Sept. 7, 2016.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Apple's website.

Apple sent invites on Wednesday for some viewers to see the event in person at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Earnings released by Apple last month outpaced analyst expectations for profit and revenue, as the company brought in $83 billion over the third quarter. Growth, however, slowed for the company. Sales jumped 2% year-over-year in the third quarter, a marked decline from 9% year-over-year growth in the prior quarter.

Apple has promoted the public event next month with the teaser tagline "Far out."

