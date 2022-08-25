Read full article on original website
A Lip Ring-Clad Lizzo Stuns Like Emo Royalty at the VMAs
Lizzo popped up on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, NJ, wearing a stunning blue-black Jean Paul Gaultier gown with matching sheer opera gloves and combat boots. She also sported a slicked-back hairstyle and stacked gold hoop earrings, but our eyes were on the singer's deep-blue lipstick and gold (presumably) faux lip ring.
Ashley Benson Put a Geometric Twist on the Supermodel Nail Trend
Ashley Benson has a solution for anyone who loves the supermodel nails trend, but wants something a bit more unique. In a mirror selfie posted on Instagram on Aug. 24, the actor can be seen having a little self-care moment with her hair up and a face mask on, but her supermodel nails with a geometric twist are what really grabbed our attention.
Jordyn Woods's Chrome French Manicure Is an Edgy Spin on the Timeless Trend
When it comes to french-manicure designs, the limit does not exist. Jordyn Woods just proved that with her latest choice of nail art: a chrome french manicure. On Aug. 25, the model flaunted the style on Instagram; it included a sheer pink base on square-shaped nails with bronze chrome tips. "It's the real nails for me!!! Sheeesh ok I see my vitamins working," she wrote alongside a photo of her natural bare nails before revealing the edgy design.
Dove Cameron Styled a Leather Belt as a Top at the 2022 VMAs
Dove Cameron's signature punk-inspired style was on full display at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The singer and actress made a sharp entrance in a leather and floral ensemble from Paco Rabanne, designed by Julien Dossena. Looking equal parts sweet and edgy, she essentially styled a belt as a strapless top, the front of it boasting two small cutouts between the buckles. The rest of the dress consisted of an ankle-length skirt imprinted with a floral motif in red, pink, and green. Cameron amped up the drama with a leather buckle choker and added small silver hoops. To finish, her black velvet platform sandals, metallic manicure, braided hair, and sharp eyeliner rounded out the edgy theme.
Becky G Wears a Tarot Card Dress With Thigh-High Cutouts at the MTV VMAs
The cards were in Becky G's favor on the MTV VMAs red carpet this Sunday. On Aug. 28, the "Mamiii" singer made a remarkable entrance in a figure-hugging tarot-card gown adorned with crystal appliqués. The shapely shift dress, which is Look 4 from Zuhair Murad's fall 2022 couture collection, featured a set of sky-high side cutouts that hugged her waist from hem to hem. Embroidered with tarot-inspired designs, the front of the ensemble was a mosaic of images from The Sun card, The Lovers card, The Ace of Swords card, The Chariot card, and The Justice card.
New Mom Nessa Gets Parenting Advice From DJ Khaled at the VMAs: "Your World's Going to Change"
Nessa and Colin Kaepernick are basking in their new roles as parents after the birth of their first child. On Aug. 28, new mom Nessa stepped out for her first public appearance since welcoming her baby at the 2022 MTV VMAs, as she served as a cohost for the ceremony's preshow. During the event, the radio and TV personality interviewed DJ Khaled about his new album, "God Did," but not before the famed producer happily congratulated her on becoming a mom.
Guo Pei, Creator of Rihanna's Gold Met Gala Gown, on Finding Inspiration
"Clothing happens to be architecture of the body," Guo Pei's quote reads on a wall of the Legion of Honor in San Francisco, where 80 of her dresses are on display until November. The "Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy" exhibition unfolds like poetry; just a quick walkthrough will grip viewers with her level of artistry. To describe Pei simply as a fashion designer falls short of capturing the grandeur and technical prowess of her work. Borrowing freely from a multiplicity of sources — be it China's imperial past or the natural world or European architecture — Pei creates exquisitely crafted garments that intersect with fashion, performance art, and sculpture. And some of her pieces — like the Da Jin dress on view at the exhibit — take tens of thousands of hours to execute.
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With a Kiss From Fiancé Elliot Grainge
Everything's looking golden for Sofia Richie. In honor of her 24th trip around the sun, the model and influencer shared a series of snaps from her picturesque golden birthday, featuring a kiss with her fiancé, Elliot Grainge. The dinner party looked timeless and romantic, with plenty of fluffy pink flowers, outdoor seating, and candlelit dining. Richie described the event as, "A day filled with friends, family, and food !!" in her Instagram caption, and the photos did not disappoint. Some of the food featured included a crème brûlée, a pastel pink cake decorated with multicolored flowers, and an enormous spread of breakfast foods from earlier in the day.
Nicola Peltz Beckham's New Bangs Are Anything but Boring
Hold on to your scissors, because Nicola Peltz Beckham is putting a twist on your average bangs haircut. While the model recently unveiled a new dark hair color — a stark contrast to her trademark blond look — she just switched it up for a second time at Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration, debuting new arched bangs. The cut has a much more edgy vibe than we usually see for Peltz Beckham, with an asymmetrical finish and wispy details, but it's all a part of her new look.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's Recent TikTok Challenge Reveals Who Said "I Love You" First
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are offering another adorable glimpse into their sweet romance. On Aug. 24, Kutcher shared a video of the duo finally taking on the viral relationship challenge that circulated on the app a while back, in which couples play a game of who's most likely to. Answering questions like "Who's the funny one?" and "Who's more spoiled?," the actors, who recently organized relief efforts for Ukraine following Russia's invasion, closed and covered their eyes as they giggled at each prompt.
Kris Jenner Says Scott Disick Will Never Be "Excommunicated" From the Kardashian Family
Once a Kardashian, always a Kardashian — at least that seems to be Kris Jenner's philosophy. On Aug. 26, Page Six reported a source close to the Kardashian–Jenner family claimed Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, had been "kind of excommunicated" from the family in the wake of Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker. But it wasn't long after the report started circulating that Jenner fired back at the idea that the father of three of her grandchildren could ever be removed from the family's inner circle.
The $12 Liner Behind Becky G's Velvety Red Lip at the VMAs
Get ready to add every makeup product used in Becky G's 2022 MTV VMAs beauty look to your cart. The singer arrived on the red carpet on Aug. 28 in a stunning cutout embellished gown and an ultraglamourous beauty look to match. Her makeup artist, Deanna Paley, used a combination of products from Beautyblender and Treslúce Beauty (Becky G's brand) to create the look.
Barbie Ferreira Confirms She's Not Returning as Kat For "Euphoria" Season 3
Barbie Ferreira's "Euphoria" run has come to a close. On Aug. 24, six months after the season two finale, Ferreira announced on Instagram that she will not be returning for the HBO show's third season, writing a heartfelt farewell to her character, Kat Hernandez. "i put all my care and...
Reese Witherspoon Re-Creates Her Favorite "Friends" Moment With Jennifer Aniston
Jill Green was the ultimate little sister on "Friends": a little bit spoiled, but a total icon. While Reese Witherspoon only appeared in two episodes of the classic NBC sitcom, "The Morning Show" actor still has a favorite moment from her time on the show — and in a new video shared on Instagram, she convinced her onscreen sister, Jennifer Aniston, to re-create it with her.
J Balvin Brings the Heat With New Tiger-Print Hair at the VMAs
J Balvin is bringing the heat to the MTV VMAs. On Sunday night, the Colombian singer and rapper arrived on the red carpet with a new, tiger-print hairstyle. The bright-orange hair color featured tiger stripes down the back of his head and an ombré color palette with lighter shades of orange toward the bottom. Balvin paired his iconic hair color with a sleek white suit and black Prada sunglasses, ensuring all eyes were glued to his daring new hair. During his preshow interview, Balvin said the new hair color took about three hours to complete.
Blackpink Brought the "Pink Venom" For Their Epic MTV VMAs Performance
Blackpink just notched a personal career milestone when they hit the stage at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards for the first time to perform their new single, "Pink Venom," which dropped on Aug. 15. "Pink Venom" is the lead single off Blackpink's upcoming second full-length studio album, "Born Pink," and it's already a new fan favorite, having pulled in 190 million views on YouTube since the music video dropped.
Serena Williams Grieves the Loss of Her Dog Lauerlei: "Truly the End of an Era"
Gone but not forgotten. On Saturday, Serena Williams announced the death of her dog Lauerlei, on Instagram, sharing some of her favorite moments with her sweet pup. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in her caption. "I am sad but happy for all the time . . . I got to spend with her. She lived a long long life. The last year and a half was a bonus. She got to get anything she ever wanted and she was biting toes till the end. Literally."
Taylor Swift's New Album "Midnights" Is Coming in October — Here's What We Know
We need to calm down — but we just can't! Just under an hour after winning video of the year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift made fans' dreams come true and confirmed further details of her upcoming new album. She'd already teased the album's existence during her second VMAs acceptance speech (Swift also won best long-form video earlier in the evening on Sunday), and told the crowd in Newark, New Jersey, that it would be released on October 21.
Taylor Swift Just Won Video of the Year at the VMAs — and Announced a New Album!
Taylor Swift won the award for video of the year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 for "All Too Well: The Short Film," and she used the opportunity to announce a brand-new album coming this fall. Swift took the stage with some of the people who helped make the video — actor Dylan O'Brien, cinematographer Rina Yang, and producer Saul Germaine — for her big moment.
