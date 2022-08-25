ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

boatlyfe.com

A New Jersey Tripletail?

College kid Steve Coponi had been heading out on his family’s boat, the Liv-Ven 4 Reel, all summer. On August 25, they were fishing around the hi-flier lobster pot markers 20 miles off the New Jersey coastline looking for mahi mahi. Instead they found something strange: a tripletail!. After...
HAZLET, NJ

