kwos.com
7,000 to 8,000 rodeo fans expected in Ashland tonight and Saturday
Rodeo enthusiasts from across rural Missouri will travel to Ashland for the popular Cattlemen Days rodeo, which is tonight (Friday) and tomorrow evening. The event has been an Ashland tradition for 49 years, dating to 1973. Safety is the rodeo’s top priority. Rodeo committee chairman Bruce Glascock is urging you...
Boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri State Highway Patrol state one killed
Boat overturned near 13 mile mark in the main channel state Missouri State Highway Patrol. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend is the 34th Annual Shootout, Powerboat Racing event at Lake of the Ozarks. In an unrelated boat crash one person has died state the Missouri State Highway Patrol. About 4:30 p.m. Saturday an alert was issued, “Troopers are on...
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
lakeexpo.com
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
kwos.com
Saturday fundraiser set for Moniteau County teen shot in February incident
Family and friends are hoping for a good turnout Saturday afternoon to raise money for a young Moniteau County man who was brutally shot during a February incident near Russellville. A young man named Tagan was one of the three people allegedly shot by 19-year-old Ethan Bondurant of California. One...
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week. The company celebrated the grand opening of its Schnucks Express store in Columbia on Wednesday. The new location is located at 111 South Providence Road in Columbia, Missouri, and connected to the grocer’s Eatwell store.
drugstorenews.com
Schnucks Express debuts in Columbia, Mo.
The 11,000-sq.-ft. section will offer traditional grocery items. Schnuck Markets has opened Schnucks Express in Columbia, Mo. Schnucks Express, which features its own entrance, but also is conveniently connected to EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, includes items that offer customers a complete grocery experience and focuses on the many customer favorites that are available at traditional Schnucks stores throughout the Midwest.
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced to probation for Cole County armed robbery
One of two men arrested for an armed robbery in Cole County last year is sentenced. Dnozea Spain, of Columbia, pleaded down earlier this month to accessory to stealing. He was sentenced Friday to five years supervised probation. Spain and his alleged accomplice, Jerome Jones, of Jefferson City, were arrested...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies 2 killed in UTV crash in Camden County
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly UTV crash in Camden County. Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Mo., and the driver, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Mo., died in the crash. Three others suffered injuries in the crash. The crash happened near Avalon...
Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City
A Linn man suffered serious injuries when an SUV hit him while he was trimming grass in Jefferson City on Thursday. The post Man hit by SUV while trimming grass in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
Silver alert issued for missing Warsaw, MO man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Warsaw, Missouri, man who was last seen midnight Thursday
abc17news.com
Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
myozarksonline.com
Indian Motorcycles underwriting Rally on the Bagnell Dam Strip
The Lake Ozark portion of Bike Week at Lake of the Ozarks now has a sponsor. On Tuesday night the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycles which will be providing $ 25 thousand a year for 5 years to underwrite part of the expense of the event. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry said this will cover some of the expenditures of the city related to the event, like law enforcement…
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County
A crash closed part of Highway 124 north of Columbia on Monday night. The post Four hurt after head-on crash in north Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
