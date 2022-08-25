ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harleton, TX

KTAL

Sunday Night Sports Blitz: August 28, 2022

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – On this week’s edition of the Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we preview Carthage’s quest back to the Dome, bring you our Top 6 Plays on NBC6 and reveal our next Rebath Game of the Week. You can catch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Mystery fire destroys vehicle near Oil City

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies are looking for answers after a car was engulfed in flames near Oil City late Sunday night. Around 11:50 p.m., the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call to the scene on Clyde Place Vivian Rd. near Hwy 170, northeast of Oil City. Deputies found the car fully engulfed in fire when they arrived.
OIL CITY, LA
KTAL

Missing Keithville boy found; CPSO investigating

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy last seen late Saturday night was found late Sunday afternoon, 11 hours after he went missing. According to CPSO, the pre-teen was last seen near his home in the 6800 block of Colquitt Road...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTAL

Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

City leaders to hold panel discussion on Shreveport Real-Time Crime Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport will host a panel discussion Wednesday to provide the public with a better understanding of the Real Time Crime Center. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, and Real Time Crime Center Manager Kevin Thomas will be present for the discussion and to answer questions about center operations.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate Sunday-afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an early-afternoon shooting in the Highland neighborhood. Just after 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Triple JJJ convenience store at the intersection of Stoner and Creswell Avenues. According to police, when they...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport health officials say expect a different flu season

Shreveport health officials say expect a different flu season. Shreveport health officials say expect a different …. Texarkana firefighters to participate in 9/11 memorial …. PPSO deputies accused of using excessive force. DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office …. Health officials update approach to monkeypox outbreak …. Woman denied...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport police seek to identify convenience store armed robber

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to identify a person they believe committed the armed robbery of a convenience store. Police say they responded to an armed robbery call on August 2 at 3:55 a.m. at a convenience store in the 7700 block of Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD looking for suspects in Myrtle Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two men wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a woman Sunday. Police were called to the 2600 block of Myrtle Avenue to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

BCPD sergeant, police union president arrested in federal investigation

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City police officer is in custody following his arrest Sunday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union, according to the Bossier City Police Department. According to a statement released by BCPD early Sunday evening, Sergeant Harold “BJ” Sanford...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

