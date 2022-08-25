Read full article on original website
California budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics, a policy aimed at increasing access to a procedure that has been outlawed or restricted in many states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
Grown kids recall Vegas dad whose bones ID’d from Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The identification of bones found in May on the receding shoreline of Lake Mead has resurfaced family memories of a 42-year-old Las Vegas father believed to have drowned 20 years ago. Thomas Erndt’s son, also named Tom Erndt, told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas that his...
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A pipeline operator and two subsidiaries agreed Friday to plead guilty to negligently discharging oil off the Southern California coast in connection with a pipeline break that covered beaches with blobs of crude. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles said in a statement...
Colorado First-Time Homebuyer Programs
If you live in Colorado and are a first-time homebuyer, you might be eligible for a variety of mortgage programs at the state and local levels. If you qualify, you could receive loans and grants to help with down payment and closing cost requirements even if you don’t have perfect credit or extensive cash reserves.
Illinois voters may opt to vote-by-mail in all elections
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have the chance to sign up to send their ballots for November and spring elections by mail — forever. Elections officials are sending applications for permanent permission to vote by mail to each of the state’s 8 million registered voters. No...
