Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is sitting behind bars after a traffic stop in Springville turned up several bags of a fentanyl/heroin mix and more.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of East Main Street and Vaughn Street around 9:46 p.m. A passenger in the vehicle, Ameer Walker, 29, of Buffalo, initially provided deputies with false identification and was later arrested for several outstanding warrants in the City of Lackawanna, according to the ECSO.

A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.

He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanors for criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal impersonation.

Walker was hit with a felony count of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison after deputies discovered a baggie of fentanyl and an ecstasy pill on him while being processed at the Erie County Holding Center.

Deputies also cuffed the driver of the vehicle, Olivia Paszkiewicz, 25, of Blasdell. She was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic law violations for failing to use the designated lane and drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway.

Paszkiewicz was processed and released.

Walker is sitting behind bars pending arraignment.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .

Comments / 18

Geri Rachuna
3d ago

you know this is what gets me! people like myself my father need pain medicine and can't get it because of the Schmucks! I'm glad that they're getting these certain drug dealers out of here but they're not going to win the war on it cuz there's always one when another one's arrested

Reply
12
whyaskwhy
3d ago

You can rehab people like this till the cows come home but if they don’t want to be helped and they like their lifestyle so be it! Quit wasting prayers & taxpayers monies on them. Lock em up & dry them out! It’ll be up to them to turn their lives around not the holier than thou persons that just want your prayers for them! Be realistic 🙏

Reply(1)
6
Stacey Johnson
3d ago

this is so sad for both of these young people, this has to stop let's pray 🙏🙌 for these young people no matter what color or race they are, let's pray that we can get these young youth these young people and some type of program that will help them turn away from the street life and lead a good life with education and jobs there's jobs out there there's education out there they just need help they need a push so pray for it let's stop bashing people for the wrongdoings evidently they need help 🙌🙏🙌🙏💕

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
