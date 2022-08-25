Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal is competing at the Grand Slam tournament while his pregnant wife is hospitalized
Rafael Nadal ’s wife, Mery Perelló, is in her third trimester (31 weeks), and her pregnancy has coincided with Nadal’s trip to the United States. The beloved Spanish tennis player will play the season’s fourth and last official Grand Slam tournament against Rinky Hijikata. Unfortunately, Mery is hospitalized,...
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
Serena Williams will play doubles alongside sister Venus for the first time in four years at the US Open after getting wildcard - with tournament set to be 23-time Grand Slam singles winner's last
Serena and Venus Williams were given a wildcard entry for women's doubles at the US Open on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners
According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
Naomi Osaka pays tribute to Serena Williams ahead of US Open: 'The biggest force in the sport'
NEW YORK -- Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has paid tribute to Serena Williams, saying she has been "the biggest force in the sport" and leaves a legacy that is so broad "you can't even describe it in words." Osaka opens her US Open campaign against Danielle Collins on...
REVEALED: Coco Gauff earned her first paycheck acting as a young Serena Williams when she was 10 as she pays tribute to the retiring star ahead of the US Open
Coco Gauff has opened up on just how influential Serena Williams has been for her - revealing she even earned her first paycheck thanks to tennis icon starring in a commercial. The 18-year-old Gauff, preparing for the US Open on next week, was quoted by WTA tennis making the remarks...
Noah Lyles pulls away, Aleia Hobbs upsets: Lausanne Diamond League results, highlights
Two-time reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. continued his undefeated 200m season, holding off reigning 400m world champion Michael Norman at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. Norman got the better start, giving Lyles quite a task to catch him in the second half of the race. But...
Serena Williams said she and her sister Venus don't 'talk much tennis' together
Serena Williams said she asked her older sister, Venus, questions about next year in preparation for her transition toward retirement from pro tennis.
Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too.
Serena Williams on Venus' retirement advice — and whether the US Open will truly be the end
Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."
Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
US Open 2022: Order of play
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. (All times are BST, from 16:00 unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium. 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Stefan Kozlov...
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Tennis star Serena Williams' Yorkshire terrier, named Christopher "Chip" Rafael Nadal, is accompanying her to the U.S. Open in the wake of the death of another of her dogs, Lauerlei. Chip, named for Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal, has his own Instagram account with more than...
The tragedy of Novak Djokovic
He’s arguably the world’s greatest tennis player and belongs squarely in the greatest-of-all-time conversation. But tennis fans won’t see him on one of its biggest stages at the U.S. Open because of the federal government’s rule against allowing unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens into the United States. “Sadly,...
Elena Rybakina feels like she's 'not the Wimbledon champion,' says life as champion 'not the greatest'
Just weeks ago, Elena Rybakina claimed arguably the most sought-after accolade in tennis: becoming a Wimbledon winner.
Rory McIlroy condemns LIV Golf for 'ripping the game apart' after extraordinary Tour Championship victory
In the months since the establishment of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, men's golf has divided itself into two rival camps -- those who form a part of LIV Golf and those still party to the PGA Tour.
Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the U.S. Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be. Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won women’s doubles championships at the U.S. Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
US Open: Serena Williams' last hurrah at home grand slam headlines fascinating two weeks of tennis
The curtain will soon come down on one of the greatest careers the world of sport has ever seen and Flushing Meadows, the home of the US Open, will provide a fitting stage for Serena Williams' final act.
Tennis-Nadal, Medvedev lament Djokovic's absence at U.S. Open
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal said it was sad news that his great rival Novak Djokovic will be missing from the U.S. Open, adding that the absence of a player of the Serbian's calibre was an important miss for the hardcourt Grand Slam.
