Mcalester, OK

Joe Dirt
3d ago

One down, Thousands to go. Gotta figure out an appeal system that doesn't take 20+ years to get them to the gurney or whatever method they use to execute. Millions of dollars are spent on the process as it stands now and that money could be used for better things than this nonsense

Gaming Queen
3d ago

I can't believe that's all it takes to get the death penalty. when school shooters claim mental illness. Is cocaine addiction not a mental illness??... it definitely is.

ONE TIME
3d ago

First I want to say is GOOD about time. Second all states should have the death penalty back if they don’t have it already.

NBC News

Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method in 2018, state law gave inmates a brief window to designate it as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys argued Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state lost it. They are seeking to block the lethal injection from going forward. “If the State had not lost Mr. Miller’s form, Mr. Miller would otherwise be executed by nitrogen hypoxia,” his attorneys wrote in the court filing seeking to block his execution by lethal injection.
ALABAMA STATE
Mcalester, OK
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration about serving eviction notices was shot and killed while carrying out that same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and the manager of his apartment complex also died, authorities said. The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and Angela Fox-Heath, the complex manager, were attempting to serve an eviction notice on Gavin Lee Stansell when he opened fire, according to police. Fox-Heath, 28, was found fatally hit. Responding officers found her in a courtyard. A SWAT team went into Stansell’s apartment and located a wounded Martinez-Garibay, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee. The execution date comes despite opposition from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which wants a special prosecutor to investigate whether Johnson’s conviction and death sentence resulted from racial bias. Johnson, who was 19 when he shot McEntee, was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2008. His first trial ended in a hung jury.
MISSOURI STATE
Kevin Stitt
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
CBS News

Border Patrol rescues baby, toddler left in Arizona desert

The Border Patrol says one of its agents rescued an infant and a toddler who were left alone by migrant smugglers in western Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. A migrant in a group of border crossers arrested Thursday west of the Lukeville, Arizona, port of entry alerted an agent to the children's location.
LUKEVILLE, AZ
#Drug Abuse#Lethal Injection#Murder#Violent Crime#Pardon And Parole Board
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo

Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, three years before retiring from the U.S. Army, posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College. The photo, which Reuters said Friday it obtained after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, shows Mastriano in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans and Operations, where he worked until he retired in 2017.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
