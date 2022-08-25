‘She would just come and turn off the TV’: Neighbors describe accused Midtown shooter

A woman who was locked down in her condo building for hours Monday during a deadly shooting rampage is recalling her interactions with the victims and the accused shooter.

She says the suspect, Raissa Kengne, 34, even knocked on her door once to introduce herself.

“She knocked on my door one time,” said Alyce Davis.

She told WSB′s Tom Jones about one of several encounters she had at the 1280 West Condo building where they both lived.

Davis says Kengne introduced herself and let her know about the upcoming homeowner’s association board elections.

“She wanted to get a seat on the board,” Davis explained.

Davis says she had three interactions with her and had no problems, but she says others complained about Kengne’s behavior in the community’s shared television room.

“She would come in. They would be watching the game and she would just come and turn off the TV,” Davis said.

Police said that on Monday, Kengne shot and killed Michael Shinners, the property manager at the condos. They say she then shot and wounded Mike Horne, the building engineer.

Davis says she knew both men. “Just real nice,” Davis recalled about both Shinners and Horne.

Police say Kengne then went to another building and killed Wesley Freeman, a former boss.

“It’s sad. Very sad. It was really sad to hear that,” Davis said about all the violence.

Davis recorded a video at 1280 West during a vigil residents held for the victims on Tuesday. She said they wanted to share memories and talk about the tragedy that left so many of them shaken.

Davis still cannot believe how someone who wanted to run for the HOA board, and who previously helped her with her computer, could resort to such violence.

“I wouldn’t have never guessed. That’s why you never know who you’re talking to. I wouldn’t have never guessed,” Davis said.

©2022 Cox Media Group