foxillinois.com
Next generation 911 service going statewide
CHICAGO (WICS) — The state is upgrading its 911 service. Soon, you’ll be able to send a text to ask for help. Once this system is in place, you’ll be able to get help by sending a message on your phone. Fifteen thousand calls are made to...
foxillinois.com
17th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was sideswiped on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Mannheim Road over Interstate 290. There were no injuries from the accident. The driver, 29-year-old Tomas Rybovic, of Justice, was issued a citation for violation of Scott's Law.
