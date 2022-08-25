ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Surviving Amtrak Tragedy, Thanking God

It was only later — an hour or more after an Amtrak train smashed into a dump truck in northern Missouri — that the Rev. Donna Simon, a passenger on the train with her wife Colleen Simon and their son Dominic, was overwhelmed by a need to thank God in prayer for their survival.
