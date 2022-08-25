GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed the arrest of a Hughes Unit correctional officer during an investigation. The TDCJ said on Tuesday that 33-year-old Mederis Shaw was arrested by investigators with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and booked into the Coryell County Jail on Monday. During a search of Shaw’s vehicle, investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs, and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.

CORYELL COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO