Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

New Teacher Profile: Social worker Crystal Aldophe joins Monroe’s team

Coming from: New Haven Public Schools. Sixth year in education. Grew up in: Family emigrated from Jamaica when she was seven, Aldophe grew up in Norwalk. Education: Earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Connecticut; and a Master’s degree in clinical social work from Fordham University.
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

New Teacher Profile: Masuk welcomes Kyle McGinnis

Position: Special education teacher for Masuk High School and STEM. Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Connecticut and Master’s degree in special education for k-12 from Southern Connecticut State University. What do you like most about teaching?. You can work with students who might have...
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

'Kindess Crew' Greets Ansonia Students On First Day Of School

ANSONIA, CT – The Ansonia Public Schools district is excited to begin the new school year. There are lots of smiles this August 25, 2022, as students are greeted by Superintendent Joseph DiBacco and Principal Amy Cosciello, staff, and the Kindness Crew outside of Mead Elementary School. “We are...
ANSONIA, CT
themonroesun.com

New Teacher Profile: JHMS welcomes Nicole Waibel to the Lions Den

Position: Will teach in Jockey Hollow Middle School’s new behavioral program called the Lions Den, providing students with the emotional support they need in the classroom. Coming from: Norwalk Public Schools (two years) Grew up in: Lived in Monroe, but grew up in Norwalk. Education: Earned a Bachelor’s degree...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

The Wolfe’s Den: We built the playground!

MONROE, CT — Families and town officials, many who were volunteers, attended a dedication ceremony for the new Wolfe’s Den playground at Wolfe Park Saturday morning, as children played on its swings, slides, Merry Go Round and other fun features. The project was led by the Monroe Playground...
MONROE, CT
darientimes.com

New Haven to transform eight underutilized buildings to community hubs

NEW HAVEN — More community centers will emerge throughout the city in coming months. City officials, at a press conference Friday, addressed area nonprofits, encouraging them to apply to host all-ages programming for free at underutilized buildings in various neighborhoods. The citywide initiative is focused on creating eight new youth and community centers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff

Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
STAMFORD, CT
themonroesun.com

Row House Monroe offers a low impact, full-body workout

MONROE, CT — Ajay Gautam, a local entrepreneur, seized an opportunity to open a Row House location at Century Plaza, 535 Monroe Turnpike, providing a full-body workout for clients taking the indoor rowing classes it offers. Row House Monroe is the national franchise’s third Connecticut location. The others are...
MONROE, CT
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Lost and Pound: Meriden Humane Society 8/28

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For more information, head to: meridenhumanesocietyrescue.com For more adoptable pets, head to: …. via IFTTT. Note...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
NEW MILFORD, CT
themonroesun.com

Now Osteria Romana’s patrons can dine on the patio all year long

MONROE, CT — Diners on Osteria Romana’s patio feasted on a spread of oysters, shrimp, mussels and clams, meatballs and fried calamari Thursday evening. Though the day was a scorcher, overhead fans and temperature controls made for a cool outdoor space. Outside the patio walls, the steady rush...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Calves escape a pen, hike along the trails at Great Hollow Lake

MONROE, CT — Monroe Animal Control and police officers rounded up three loose calves who were seen walking along the trails of Great Hollow and “strolling” around the lake Thursday morning. The call came in at 8:37 a.m. and law enforcement managed to safely contain the steer...
MONROE, CT
Register Citizen

Many restaurants closed during COVID, some Westport ones expanded

WESTPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses hard — so hard that many across the country had to close. However, in the town of Westport, this wasn’t as pertinent of an issue. Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said that most restaurants...
WESTPORT, CT

