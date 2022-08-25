Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Social worker Crystal Aldophe joins Monroe’s team
Coming from: New Haven Public Schools. Sixth year in education. Grew up in: Family emigrated from Jamaica when she was seven, Aldophe grew up in Norwalk. Education: Earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Connecticut; and a Master’s degree in clinical social work from Fordham University.
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Masuk welcomes Kyle McGinnis
Position: Special education teacher for Masuk High School and STEM. Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Connecticut and Master’s degree in special education for k-12 from Southern Connecticut State University. What do you like most about teaching?. You can work with students who might have...
New Haven Independent
'Kindess Crew' Greets Ansonia Students On First Day Of School
ANSONIA, CT – The Ansonia Public Schools district is excited to begin the new school year. There are lots of smiles this August 25, 2022, as students are greeted by Superintendent Joseph DiBacco and Principal Amy Cosciello, staff, and the Kindness Crew outside of Mead Elementary School. “We are...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: JHMS welcomes Nicole Waibel to the Lions Den
Position: Will teach in Jockey Hollow Middle School’s new behavioral program called the Lions Den, providing students with the emotional support they need in the classroom. Coming from: Norwalk Public Schools (two years) Grew up in: Lived in Monroe, but grew up in Norwalk. Education: Earned a Bachelor’s degree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themonroesun.com
The Wolfe’s Den: We built the playground!
MONROE, CT — Families and town officials, many who were volunteers, attended a dedication ceremony for the new Wolfe’s Den playground at Wolfe Park Saturday morning, as children played on its swings, slides, Merry Go Round and other fun features. The project was led by the Monroe Playground...
darientimes.com
New Haven to transform eight underutilized buildings to community hubs
NEW HAVEN — More community centers will emerge throughout the city in coming months. City officials, at a press conference Friday, addressed area nonprofits, encouraging them to apply to host all-ages programming for free at underutilized buildings in various neighborhoods. The citywide initiative is focused on creating eight new youth and community centers.
Hamden Schools Prepare For “Normal” First Day Back
When Hamden students step out of summer break and back into the classroom next week, they’ll be starting the school year for the first time in-person and unmasked for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hamden’s new Superintendent of Schools Gary Highsmith has unrolled an...
Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year. The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. The board said research showed the delay […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black-owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products, and more. The event is organized by New Haven’s arts, culture, and tourism department in […]
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Schools Face a Fiscal Cliff
Stamford Public Schools Finance Director Ryan Fealey has sounded an alarm for the Board of Education. Fealey told members that, if the school district wants to keep 120 positions – teachers, para-educators, technology specialists, security guards and more – it will have to come up with almost $9 million by June 2024.
themonroesun.com
Row House Monroe offers a low impact, full-body workout
MONROE, CT — Ajay Gautam, a local entrepreneur, seized an opportunity to open a Row House location at Century Plaza, 535 Monroe Turnpike, providing a full-body workout for clients taking the indoor rowing classes it offers. Row House Monroe is the national franchise’s third Connecticut location. The others are...
Shelton shoe store donates money to help Norwalk man awaiting heart and liver transplant
Hawley Lane Shoes in Shelton is donating 20% of proceeds from sales at its store to help a man awaiting a double organ transplant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Lost and Pound: Meriden Humane Society 8/28
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For more information, head to: meridenhumanesocietyrescue.com For more adoptable pets, head to: …. via IFTTT. Note...
Register Citizen
Park City Music Hall announces Bad Bunny event
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Time to "perreártela la noche entera" as Bad Bunny said in his song Party because Park City Music Hall announced a Bad Bunny event Sept. 24. The "Noche de Verano Sin Ti" is a dance party for Bad...
Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?
There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
themonroesun.com
Now Osteria Romana’s patrons can dine on the patio all year long
MONROE, CT — Diners on Osteria Romana’s patio feasted on a spread of oysters, shrimp, mussels and clams, meatballs and fried calamari Thursday evening. Though the day was a scorcher, overhead fans and temperature controls made for a cool outdoor space. Outside the patio walls, the steady rush...
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
New Study Ranks 2 Connecticut Cities Among Worst For Seasonal Allergies
Sneezing and wheezing your way through a day is not something any of us like to do and some of us suffer from seasonal allergies more than others. Something called the 2022 Allergy Capitals conducted a study of 100 of our nation's cities and Connecticut has 2 in the top 10 of the nation's worst for seasonal allergies.
themonroesun.com
Calves escape a pen, hike along the trails at Great Hollow Lake
MONROE, CT — Monroe Animal Control and police officers rounded up three loose calves who were seen walking along the trails of Great Hollow and “strolling” around the lake Thursday morning. The call came in at 8:37 a.m. and law enforcement managed to safely contain the steer...
Register Citizen
Many restaurants closed during COVID, some Westport ones expanded
WESTPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic hit some businesses hard — so hard that many across the country had to close. However, in the town of Westport, this wasn’t as pertinent of an issue. Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce said that most restaurants...
Comments / 0