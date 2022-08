MT. VERNON, Ill. (WJPF) – A traffic stop in Mt. Vernon led to a human trafficking investigation and the arrest of a California man. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a state trooper stopped 41-year-old Jose Navarro-Laguna’s vehicle Wednesday on Interstate 57, near the Mt. Vernon Exit, and saw signs of human trafficking.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO