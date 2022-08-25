ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

KBTX.com

Rudder falls to Willis in season opener

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers lost its 2022 season opener Friday night following a 73-14 defeat to Willis at Berton A. Yates Stadium. After allowing 28 unanswered points to open the game, the Rangers answered with a 46-yard jet sweep touchdown by Jaquise Martin. Willis’ offense was too much to handle as QB Derek Lagway led the Wildkats with 336 passing yards and 7 total touchdowns in a decisive home victory.
WILLIS, TX
KBTX.com

Hearne Eagles take flight over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in home opener

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The back-to-back district champs, the (1-0) Hearne Eagles welcomed 3A opponents the (0-1) Anderson-Shiro Owls to Wood Field Friday. The Eagles dominated the first half of the game and struck first midway through the first quarter. Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham drops back and lobs a pass...
HEARNE, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS OPEN AT OAKRIDGE; BURTON OPEN AT HOLLAND

The Friday Night Lights return this evening as the Brenham Cub Football Team travels on the road to face the Oakridge War Eagles. The kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Woodforest Bank Stadium. Tommy Lange and I will have the call of the action beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, and KWHI.com.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HEB SCHOLAR OF THE WEEK: LEAH HARDY

Favorite sport or extracurricular activity: bowling. Advice to other students about preparing for the future: Leah’s advice is to stay organized and don’t procrastinate. Be involved in school activities because that is how you get to know people. I am proud of Brenham because: We have unique traditions...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN BECOMES NATIONAL CENTER FOR CONSTRUCTION EDUCATION ACCREDITED TRAINING SPONSOR

The Blinn College District’s welding and construction trades programs have been recognized for their expertise and commitment to excellence by being designated a National Center for Construction Education (NCCER) Accredited Training Sponsor (ATS). This status allows Blinn to offer more dual credit opportunities to area high schools, preparing students...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN CO. BARBECUES FEATURED IN TEXAS MONTHLY

Community barbecues in Austin County are the subject of an article published this week by a noted Texas magazine. Texas Monthly’s Daniel Vaughn wrote about events like the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department’s recent barbecue fundraiser and the efforts of volunteers and cooking crews around the area to host similar gatherings.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge to extend hours, offerings in Montgomery

The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Eatery at Hodge Podge Lodge, a full-service restaurant offering from-scratch dishes for dine-in and pickup, will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September....
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox44news.com

College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY

A Snellville, Georgia man was arrested early Friday morning after music was playing in a car too loudly. Brenham Police report that early Friday at 12:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was dispatched to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle playing music loudly. Officer Marburger located the vehicle and observed that it was filled with smoke and smelled the strong odor of burnt marijuana when the window was rolled down. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and marijuana was located. Passenger, Jonathon Norman, 18 of Snellville, Georgia was found to be in possession of marijuana and took ownership of the marijuana found inside the vehicle. Norman was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
SNELLVILLE, GA
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
MAGNOLIA, TX

