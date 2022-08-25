ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead, one injured

WEST COVINA, Calif. – One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Vincent Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Both...
WEST COVINA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25

A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
HIGHLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Temecula, CA
Temecula, CA
Crime & Safety
Temecula, CA
Accidents
Temecula, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTLA

Police investigating possible beating death in La Habra

The La Habra Police Department is investigating a man’s death at a local shopping center Sunday morning. The unidentified man was found by police around 6:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of E. La Habra Boulevard. Police located the man unconscious on the ground of the shopping center parking lot. Paramedics were called to respond, […]
LA HABRA, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wrong-way Freeway Crash in Miramar Area

A 49-year-old motorist died Friday in a collision caused by a DUI suspect driving the wrong way on state Route 52 in the Miramar area. The victim was headed west when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup crashed into his Honda sedan on the westbound side of the freeway near Interstate 805 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Vehicles#Road Rage#Traffic Accident
Fontana Herald News

Three persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 27

Three persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 27, according to the Fontana Police Department. One person was arrested for DUI (alcohol) and two additional individuals were arrested due to their outstanding warrants. The checkpoint was held at Foothill Boulevard and Hemlock Avenue from 7 p.m....
FONTANA, CA
msn.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland

ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
ANAHEIM, CA
truecrimedaily

SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

Driver killed in crash outside Disneyland

A woman died in a crash involving another vehicle and a tree directly across from Disneyland Resort early Saturday morning. Anaheim police say the driver of a white GMC Yukon rear-ended a Dodge sedan in the 700 block of W. Katella Avenue just before 3 a.m. The SUV then veered off the road and struck […]
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Two-Car Crash on Fred Waring Drive [Indio, CA]

Three Hospitalized after 2-Vehicle Collision on Burr Street. The incident happened around 7:10 a.m., near Burr Street on August 22nd. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that crews had to extricate one victim who was trapped in the wreckage. Medics treated three occupants with...
INDIO, CA
foxla.com

Corona woman dies when SUV crashes into tree near Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle. "It appears that speed...
ANAHEIM, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy