ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Volunteers put on a major back to school kickoff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around Hartford, Jendayi Scott-Miller is known as the angel of Edgewood. Her whole life she has been looking out for others, giving out free food and other necessities to families in the area. “Clothing, school supplies, whatever anybody needed. Diapers, formula, they could come to our...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Extravaganza Held in Hartford

Hartford Public Schools will welcome students back for the first day of school on Monday, but before then, the Capital City is making sure families have what they need to be prepared. The second annual Back-to-School Extravaganza was a one-stop shop for Hartford families. It was being held in the...
NBC Connecticut

Hartford School Leaders Canvass Neighborhoods with Chronic Absenteeism

Chronic school absenteeism in Connecticut is defined by missing 10-percent of the school year. That’s 18 days out of a 180-school day calendar. For the 2020-2021 school year, 44% of Hartford Public School students were chronically absent, according to data the district sent to NBC Connecticut. That’s double the...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Hartford, CT
Education
New Britain Herald

Hundreds gather in Chesley Park to get back to school supplies

NEW BRITAIN – The Back to School Youth Carnival in Chesley Park Saturday brought out hundreds of area residents to take part in games, listen to music, play basketball and receive free school supplies, all in preparation of the fall learning season. As part of a collaboration with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Capital City Celebrates 2nd Annual Back-to-School Extravaganza

With Hartford Public Schools back in session on Monday, the capital city made sure students have what they need to be prepared. This year marked the second annual Back-to-School Extravaganza; a one-stop-shop for Hartford families to grab food, clothes and school supplies. "Oh, last year we had about 2,000 people,"...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New Waterbury schools program could help combat teacher shortage

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Learning on the job is the aim of a new program in Waterbury Public Schools. Starting this school year, school district staff can take part in a program called “Waterbury U.”. The program is a way for staff to earn credit to better their career.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury schools take new approach to retain more teachers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury schools are taking a new approach to retain and attract more teachers. The district is partnering with a Pennsylvania company called “Bloomboard” to create what’s called “Waterbury U.” Waterbury U will offer educators free on-the-job learning opportunities. Participants can earn graduate credits which could in turn lead to salary advancement. […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Hartford Public Schools
hartfordschools.org

Superintendent Update - August 26, 2022

Thank you for your partnership. Please see below some important news and updates. School starts on Monday! We can’t wait to welcome all our incredible staff and beautiful and capable students back after a well-deserved summer break! Start the year off right and make attendance a priority from day one. Children who miss 2 days of school per month are 5 times more likely to fall behind in reading, writing and math. While some absences may be unavoidable, limiting your child’s absences puts them on the path to future academic success. The Welcome Center staff is available to help with all your back to school questions or concerns. Please contact them at 860-695-8400 for general inquiries or support.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A look inside the Soilders and Sailors Arch

(WTNH) – It’s a landmark in downtown Hartford: the Soldiers and Sailors Arch. The arch towers over the entrance to Bushnell Park and commemorates the Capital City’s Civil War heroes. Did you know that you could take a tour inside and go up to the top?. New...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

St. Francis Hospital Celebrates 125th Anniversary

This week, Hartford’s St. Francis Hospital is celebrating a special milestone. It began operation in 1897, which is exactly 125 years ago this week. On Friday, it held a commemorative ceremony to mark the occasion. Doctors and nurses gathered on the front lawn for a ceremony recognizing a century and a quarter years of growth and achievement.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Puerto Rico
NBC Connecticut

Air Force Vet and Longtime West Hartford Resident Turns 100

On Friday, it was a full-circle moment for Norman Bramley. The U.S. Air Force veteran graduated in 1940 from Hall High School, which is now West Hartford Town Hall. It's where he celebrated his 100th birthday Friday. "Time goes by fast, you don't even realize it," said Bramley. Bramley served...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: The Haven Development in West Haven Won't Happen

NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones joins Mike Hydeck to discuss her report on The Haven development in West Haven. Kyle broke the story this week that after years of delays, the project is not happening. Mike Hydeck: So what finally killed that project and what happens now? NBC Connecticut's Kyle Jones...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
WILLIMANTIC, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy