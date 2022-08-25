Thank you for your partnership. Please see below some important news and updates. School starts on Monday! We can’t wait to welcome all our incredible staff and beautiful and capable students back after a well-deserved summer break! Start the year off right and make attendance a priority from day one. Children who miss 2 days of school per month are 5 times more likely to fall behind in reading, writing and math. While some absences may be unavoidable, limiting your child’s absences puts them on the path to future academic success. The Welcome Center staff is available to help with all your back to school questions or concerns. Please contact them at 860-695-8400 for general inquiries or support.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO