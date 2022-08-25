Read full article on original website
Related
Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood
The push for the use of electric vehicles in the U.S. is ramping up. Especially in California as the state just put a ban on gas-burning cars by 2035. Tony Aquila, the CEO of Canoo, a public EV company, is certain he can compete with brands like Tesla. But there’s one hurdle—Canoo hasn’t yet generated any revenue.
Virginia’s backdoor gas car ban
California’s 2035 ban on the sale of new gas-powered cars will also apply in Virginia unless the General Assembly intervenes, the Virginia Mercury reports. What’s happening: State lawmakers passed a law in 2021 aligning Virginia’s emissions standards with California’s as part of a clean-energy push. That...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
57K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0