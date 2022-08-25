ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Boardriders Joining Tanger Outlets San Marcos Retail Lineup, Set to Open Late Summer

Tanger Outlets San Marcos has announced that popular lifestyle brand Boardriders will join the center later this summer. The soon-to-open store will expand the selection of action sportswear options available for shoppers, complementing the more than 90 premier brands found at Tanger Outlets San Marcos, including Calvin Klein, H&M and West Elm.

“We are always searching for opportunities to bring in the best brands for our shoppers,” said Allison Murphy, Marketing Director of Tanger Outlets San Marcos. “Our community loves all things board sports and activewear, so we know a top performance brand like Boardriders will be a big hit.”

Boardriders is known for providing quality apparel, footwear and performance gear for the board sports community. With a presence in more than 55 countries, the company designs, produces and distributes some of the top brands suiting the boarding lifestyle, including Quiksilver, Billabong and DC Shoes. The new 4,000-square-foot storefront will be located in Suite 625 between Pacsun and Zumiez.

Atlanta News

