Rail service in, out of Penn Station New York suspended due to Amtrak Portal Bridge being stuck in open position

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

All rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is suspended, and New Jersey Transit says that's because the Amtrak Portal Bridge is stuck in the open position.

The agency says the Midtown Direct Service is being diverted to Hoboken.

All NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit bus and private carriers and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street stations.

