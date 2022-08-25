Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Manchester United
The leaked player ratings for Man Utd on FIFA 23.
RB Leipzig respond to Chelsea's interest in Josko Gvardiol
RB Leipzig executive Oliver Mintzlaff responds to Chelsea's interest in defender Josko Gvardiol.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest: Haaland hat-trick inspires Cityzen romp
Match summary of Manchester City's Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest, aided by Erling Haaland's hat-trick
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
West Ham 1-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Soucek secures point for Hammers
Match report and player ratings from West Ham's Premier League meeting with Tottenham
Patrick Vieira reacts to Chelsea interest in Wilfried Zaha
Patrick Vieira reacts to Chelsea's interest in Wilfried Zaha.
Chelsea hold talks with Crystal Palace over Wilfried Zaha
Chelsea have held talks with Crystal Palace over the signing of Wilfried Zaha.
Bayer Leverkusen deny interest in Inter left-back Robin Gosens
Bayer Leverkusen have denied making an offer for Inter left-back Robin Gosens.
Everton agree £15m fee with Man Utd for James Garner
Everton have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for highly-rated midfielder James Garner, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd give up on De Jong; Saka to sign new Arsenal contract
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Frenkie de Jong, Bukayo Saka, Josko Gvardiol, Hector Bellerin and more.
Man Utd will only sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka departure if replacement found; Sergino Dest considered
Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Man United if they get a replacement.
Christophe Galtier refuses to rule out late Milan Skriniar bid
Christophe Galtier has refused to rule out a bid for Inter's Milan Skriniar from PSG.
Newcastle in talks with Arsenal over Ainsley Maitland-Niles loan deal
Newcastle United are in discussions with Arsenal over the possible loan signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 90min understands.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 5
Premier League score predictions for gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 season - including Liverpool vs Newcastle & Leicester vs Man Utd.
Fulham closing in on Layvin Kurzawa, Justin Kluivert & Willian signings
Fulham are close to completing three new signings with Layvin Kurzawa, Justin Kluivert and Willian set to join them, 90min understands.
