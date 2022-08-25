City rescinds boil order

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Radio Place
Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County
COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
msn.com
Former central Ohio superintendent arrested for kidnapping in West Virginia
A former Columbus-area superintendent was arrested Thursday in Huntington, West Virginia after police alleged that he attempted to kidnap two children. William Morrison, 59, of Huntington, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping resulting from an incident that occurred on Aug. 17, when local police allege he lured two children into his vehicle in Huntington.
WTAP
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office. Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
Suspects wanted for Meigs County, Ohio breaking and entering
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office provided the photos below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.
Your Radio Place
Portions of Steubenville Avenue in Cambridge will be closed starting Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The City of Cambridge has announced that Steubenville Avenue from 9th Street to Highland Avenue will be closed from Monday August 29th through Friday September 2nd for paving of the roads.
sciotopost.com
Athens County – Woman Screaming Through the Night from “Shadowy Figure”
ATHENS – A woman was transported to the hospital after showing up on a stranger’s doorstep screaming for help. According to the Athens Sheriff’s department, on Thursday morning around 2 am in the area of 6900 St. Route 56 in Athens a woman came pounding on a door screaming for help. The homeowner called 911 immediately and reported an unknown woman appeared on their porch screaming that someone was after her. Deputies spoke to the woman and were told that she was running from a shadowy figure she believed was going to kill her, although she was not able to identify who or what it was. She denied any drug use and no evidence of any drug possession/paraphernalia or.
meigsindypress.com
HARRISONVILLE, Ohio – One person has died following the explosion near Harrisonville yesterday. According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, on August 26, 2022 the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device near Scipio Township in Meigs County. It was previously described as a pipe bomb.
WSAZ
UPDATE 8/27/2022 MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ)- A man has died following an explosion of a homemade device. The victim’s identity has not been released. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WZAZ his department began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosion device on Friday. A search warrant was executed...
Your Radio Place
Mr. Kenneth Lee Trott Jr., 75 of Pleasant City
He was born February 25, 1947 in Cambridge, son of the late Kenneth L. Trott and Shirley (Chalfant) Trott-Bromelow. A 1965 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Kenneth worked at Centria for forty years in the maintenance department and as a millwright. He was a member of the NRA and a...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man charged with wanton endangerment
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department is investigating an incident which occurred Wednesday involving a traffic dispute which resulted in one person pulling a firearm on another. Vienna Police, in a press release, issued Thursday reported responding to the south Grand Central Mall access road at approximately 7:41 p.m....
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
Your Radio Place
Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
WTAP
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to drug charge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. According to a news release from the United State Attorney’s Office 58-year-old, Toni Johnson was arrested after authorities found 82 grams of fentanyl after a search of her home on April 27, 2021.
Farm and Dairy
Real estate, tools, lawn & garden, and misc.
Absolute real estate auction to include a well-kept mobile home on nearly a 1 acre lot in a country setting subdivision close to town. Sale features a very clean well-kept mobile home with 2 bedrooms, full bath/laundry area and large eat-in kitchen. All appliances including the washer and dryer will stay with the property. A large 2 car garage is also included with a small storage shed behind. This property will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. Come prepared to buy! Real estate sells first.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. man sentenced to prison for $50 million Ponzi scheme
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Jackson man will spend the next nine years behind bars after being sentenced in federal court for creating a $50 million Ponzi scheme. The Department of Justice said Jason E. Adkins, 46, defrauded over 50 investors across the globe. “The victims, in this case,...
