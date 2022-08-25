ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Schlotzsky's in west Lubbock to reopen with $2.99 sandwiches, VIP swag bags

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

One Lubbock Schlotzsky's restaurant is set to return this weekend with a delicious deal and a chance for free sandwiches.

The Schlotzsky's at 6804 82nd St. will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, the restaurant announced in a news release. As part of the reopening celebration, the restaurant's classic Original Sandwich will be $2.99 and "Loaded VIP Swag Bags" will be for sale for the first 100 customers.

The bags will be $29.99 and will have a BOGO entrée once a week for a year, a two-pack of Cinnabons, a Schlotzsky's frisbee, and "many other fun items."

“We are excited to celebrate the re-opening of this Schlotzksy’s restaurant in the Lubbock community,” said Chuck Wood, franchisee. “We look forward to continue to getting to know the locals and celebrate with them, and enjoy the best sandwiches and pizza in town together.”

Wood detailed some of the new additions, which includes an exterior remodel, extended hours of 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and a more employees. The previous employees were also brought back.

"It is such a wonderful feeling knowing we will continue to serve this great community and are able bring back previous team members and expand with new hires," he said. "I want to extend my sincere thanks to our customers for their loyalty and kind words of support as we reopen our doors."

The re-opening comes after a remodel and transfer of ownership following the death of the previous owner last spring.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Schlotzsky's in west Lubbock to reopen with $2.99 sandwiches, VIP swag bags

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Logan’s Roadhouse is here for Foodie Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas—Logan’s Roadhouse is here with some yummy food. Besides a full food and bar menu, they offer catering options that are great for back to school, plus lunch menu options that are perfect for teachers and your office, and they offer delivery. They are located across from the South Plains Mall at 6251 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant

Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

It’s Thirsty Thursday with Sonic

LUBBOCK, Texas—Ever wonder how Sonic knows how many drink combinations they offer? They are sure to have a cold or hot drink for your taste buds. Plus, they offer a full menu of fresh and hot food from breakfast to after school snacks to lunch and dinner. The Sonic app offers deals for everyone.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Restaurants
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
KCBD

1 injured in small explosion in 2600 block of 26th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person suffered moderate injuries on Saturday afternoon, when some kind of mechanical object exploded close to them, causing moderate injuries. It originally came in as a shots fired call in the 2600 block of 26th Street, but police cannot confirm if a firearm was involved. LPD has classified the call as a “negligent discharge.” The call came in around 3:45 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

100 Years: One of Texas’ Oldest Bakeries Is in Slaton

When I first moved to Lubbock, I knew nothing about this. But when I learned, man, how my life changed. If you haven't been out to Slaton, you're missing out for a lot of reasons. One of the big ones is The Slaton Bakery. It's actually one of the oldest bakeries in the state of Texas. opening up way back in 1923. That's also the same year Texas Tech University opened.
SLATON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sandwiches#Swag#Food Drink
everythinglubbock.com

All The Goods & Things by Jen has home décor, furniture and more

LUBBOCK, Texas— All The Goods & Things by Jen offers in person and online shopping, consignment, custom painting and more. With more than 4,000 square feet of shopping space an thousands of items in stock, Jen has something for your style. Find out more on FB: All the Goods & Things by Jen.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: Levelland Sgt. receives $10,000 grant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Sergeant Shawn Wilson from the Levelland Police Department received a $10,000 grant from Running 4 Heroes. The organization honors all first responders nationwide that have been killed or wounded in the line of duty. The founder of Running 4 Heroes, Zechariah Cartledge,...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

Expo to showcase black-owned businesses in Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many black business owners are gathering to showcase their work at the Black Business Expo to celebrate National Black Business Month. The Black Business Expo will start at noon and last until 4 p.m. at the Mae Simmons Community Center at 2004 Oak Ave. The public is encouraged to attend to check out the many participating businesses. The public can enter the expo for free.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCBD

Overnight pursuit ends in crash in 200 block of Hartford

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A driver is in jail today after an early-morning pursuit that ended in a crash in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue around 1 a.m. Lubbock sheriff’s deputies noticed a white Ford SUV with a taillight out early Saturday morning in the 2800 block of US 84. The driver refused to stop and deputies pursued them into an alleyway in the 200 block of Hartford Avenue where the vehicle crashed into a tree at the end of the alley.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

LubbockPRIDE hosts annual support event

This year, LubbockPRIDE celebrated its 10th anniversary on Aug. 27 at Rodgers Park. Full of vendors, educators and organizations, the event was able to bring Lubbock’s LGBTQIA community together. Alyssa DeHoyos, the vice president of LubbockPRIDE, said the organization is a great resource for students. “We find out the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Mike Collier buys ads targeting West Texas Republicans

LUBBOCK, Texas — Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Mike Collier is debuting his first advertisements in Lubbock and Amarillo tomorrow, attacking Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in a 30-second digital and radio spot titled “Not a Good Republican.”. The ad focuses on the candidate’s roles as a “businessman, energy...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy