17 Very Doable Food Tips, Tricks, And Habits That I First Noticed At Restaurants (But Now Copy At Home In My Own Kitchen)

If there's one thing I've learned from eating at restaurants, it's that finishing food with high quality olive oil makes a world of difference. I was at one of my favorite restaurants recently, and I ordered their jumbo grilled prawns a la plancha. It's a dish I actually make often at home, and it's nothing fancy — just some big shrimp that are grilled until golden and crispy. But for some reason, the restaurant version tastes so much better.

If I had to guess why, it's probabl y because the shrimp were swimming in a pool of delicious olive oil, so good you could eat it by the spoonful. Of course, this isn't the first time I've noticed the magic of good EVOO. I always see chefs finishing off dishes with a generous squeeze of shimmering olive oil (and usually some flaky salt, too). This final touch gives pretty much any food so much more flavor.