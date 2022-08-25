ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Very Doable Food Tips, Tricks, And Habits That I First Noticed At Restaurants (But Now Copy At Home In My Own Kitchen)

By Hannah Loewentheil
I'm Hannah, and as much as I enjoy cooking at home and trying new recipes, I really love eating at restaurants. I realize that it's a luxury, but it's one that I intentionally plan for, save up for, and get so much genuine satisfaction out of. Going out to dinner on a Friday night is one of the greatest joys after a long week of cooking dinner at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDz7q_0hV34sRY00

I especially love sitting at the bar of an open kitchen where I can really watch the chefs do their thing. As much as going out to dinner feels like a treat, I also find it's a really fun way to learn more about cooking, to pick up some tips and tricks, and find inspiration for my arsenal of recipes.

Hannah Loewentheil

So, here are some of the best tips I've learned from restaurant menus and eating out that I've tried to adopt in my own home cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9zR3_0hV34sRY00
Hannah Loewentheil

1. Never underestimate the power of high-quality olive oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXPjY_0hV34sRY00

If there's one thing I've learned from eating at restaurants, it's that finishing food with high quality olive oil makes a world of difference. I was at one of my favorite restaurants recently, and I ordered their jumbo grilled prawns a la plancha. It's a dish I actually make often at home, and it's nothing fancy — just some big shrimp that are grilled until golden and crispy. But for some reason, the restaurant version tastes so much better.

If I had to guess why, it's probabl y because the shrimp were swimming in a pool of delicious olive oil, so good you could eat it by the spoonful. Of course, this isn't the first time I've noticed the magic of good EVOO. I always see chefs finishing off dishes with a generous squeeze of shimmering olive oil (and usually some flaky salt, too). This final touch gives pretty much any food so much more flavor.

Hannah Loewentheil

2. Cook with a few high-quality ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pm4SE_0hV34sRY00

There are times when I look at a restaurant menu and have no idea what some of the ingredients with their fancy-sounding names actually are, but more often than not, restaurant dishes feature a handful of high-quality ingredients that go together in a meaningful way. I think of a Caprese salad made with super ripe end-of-summer tomatoes, creamy mozzarella cheese, fragrant basil, and a drizzle of olive oil and sweet balsamic.

It's only a handful of ingredients, but together, they taste like perfection. I've been trying to avoid busy recipes in favor of simpler ones. These days, I incorporate more and more meals into my cooking rotation that rely on a few great ingredients for maximum flavor.

Hannah Loewentheil

3. Play around with different textures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219yNd_0hV34sRY00

I used to not think too much about texture when I would cook at home, but I've realized that one thing that makes restaurant food so delicious is that way the dishes feature lots of ingredients that play well with one another texturally. Think: a creamy pasta dish with chewy pancetta and crispy breadcrumb topping, melt-in-your-mouth sashimi topped with piquant capers and crunchy onions, or even a simple salad with crisp lettuce that gets an upgrade from soft goat cheese and toasted walnuts.

The interplay of these different textures makes restaurant food taste so unique and delicious, so I've been trying to be more mindful of this at home. When I'm cooking, I'll play around with textural ingredients (a sprinkle of chopped peanuts, some thinly sliced scallions, a handful of sesame seeds, etc...) to make meals more exciting.

Hannah Loewentheil

4. Pay attention to the interplay of salt, heat, fat, and acid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozXL8_0hV34sRY00

If you like to cook, chances are you've heard of Samin Nosrat's cookbook called Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, which is all about how these four elements are the building blocks of great cooking. I've found that eating at restaurants really illustrates this point. When you think about it, every great dish you order contains all four of these elements in harmony, and restaurant menus will often lay it out.

I'm thinking, for example, of an appetizer I ate recently, which was roasted eggplant with Calabrian chili, lemon, and olive oil. This one seemingly simple dish contains each of the elements that, together, create the perfect flavor. Whenever I eat out, I love paying attention to how restaurant dishes achieve this perfect balance.

Hannah Loewentheil

5. Give simple roast chicken a simple flavor boost.

I don't usually get excited about roast chicken, but every now and then, I'll try a chicken dish at a restaurant that blows me away. Most recently, I was eating at Barbuto in NYC, a restaurant known for its chicken. This iconic dish was, in fact, SO. GOOD. I suspect that had a lot to do with the incredibly moist chicken, but even more so because it was topped with an herbaceous, tangy salsa verde (and you can find the recipe here , if you're interested in giving it a try). I've noticed that lots of restaurants upgrade basic roast chicken with the help of a flavorful sauce like a simple au jus or piri-piri.

So, I've started copying this tactic at home, and my favorite thing is making my own green sauce with whatever fresh herbs I have on hand. Every single time, it transforms an otherwise ordinary dish like flank steak, cod, even grilled eggplant into something delicious.

Instagram: @barbutonyc

6. And give salmon a super crispy skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6lAm_0hV34sRY00

When you order a piece of salmon at a restaurant, it usually has deliciously crispy skin that adds the perfect texture and makes it taste amazing. I cook salmon often at home, and I've learned that crispy skin is actually pretty easy to achieve with a few tips.

The most important part, which I notice all the time when I'm eating out, is that you want to serve the salmon skin side-up if you're plating it with a sauce or something mushy (like risotto or couscous). That way you preserve the crisp, and it doesn't get soggy.

Fermate / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Embrace the power of fancy toast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7iOO_0hV34sRY00

One thing I'm seeing on more and more restaurant menus lately is some form of elevated toast, which is usually served on delicious sourdough bread and featured on menus any time of day, even dinner. This is a trend I have happily adopted at home, as it makes for the easiest, most satisfying meal.

Recently, I've come across some delicious restaurant creations like tuna tartare and bottarga on toast, brothy littleneck clams on toast, and braised leeks with ricotta on — you guessed it...toast. I always keep some sliced sourdough in my freezer, which I can reheat in seconds and top with pretty much whatever is in my fridge at the moment. Easy, delicious, and gourmet.

Hannah Loewentheil

8. Do the extra legwork for homemade croutons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kYnj_0hV34sRY00

What is it about restaurant croutons that taste so damn good? Well, it probably has to do with the fact that they make them from scratch. For homemade croutons, all you really need is bread (or croissants!), olive oil, some herbs, and about 15 minutes to bake them in the oven or in the air fryer until golden brown.

And the same goes for breadcrumbs. Just cut up some day-old bread into cubes, and pulse it in a food processor. I've realized that making both croutons and breadcrumbs from scratch rather than reaching for the store-bought kind is one of those small adjustments that makes an enormous difference.

Getty Images

9. Don't fear anchovies!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFGP5_0hV34sRY00

I happen to love anchovies, but I know lots of people are grossed out by this hairy little fish. Whether or not you're team anchovy, this salty seafood is a serious secret weapon in the kitchen. Restaurants use anchovies in so many dishes, from aiolis and dressings to pasta sauces.

My husband happens to be a major anchovy hater, but we recently went to dinner and ordered sautéed broccolini with bagna cáuda. He (having know idea what bagna cáuda was) licked the plate clean. That's when I explained to him that the creamy, delicious sauce on the broccolini was actually a blend of olive oil, garlic, and, of course, anchovies . This one little ingredient is an umami-bomb that turns so many dishes into delicacies.

Fujiyama Schop / Getty Images/EyeEm

10. And salad dressing, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0dmD_0hV34sRY00

Have you ever eaten a salad at a restaurant that seems so basic in its parts but so amazing all together? Like Via Carota's insalata verde — a seemingly boring bowl of assorted leafy greens — that, thanks to a spectacular homemade sherry vinaigrette, tastes something like heaven.

A good, homemade salad dressing knows no bounds. Sure, I get lazy in the kitchen like anyone else, but I always try to make my own salad dressing using what's in my fridge whenever I have the time, even if it's just mixing together some minced shallots, olive oil, Dijon mustard, and garlic.

Veselovaelena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Take cocktails to the next level with jumbo ice cubes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JslxC_0hV34sRY00

For a very long time, I thought restaurants had some magic power when it comes to cocktails. They always tasted so much better when ordered out. And sure, most restaurants have a more extensive selection than your home bar, BUT there is one thing I've noticed that always takes a drink from average to excellent. Behold: the jumbo ice cube.

There's something about a cocktail with one, lone, giant square or circular ice cube that makes it look and taste elevated . Perhaps, this is just purely from a presentation factor, but I also think one giant ice cube melts more slowly than lots of small ice cube, and therefore preserves the integrity of a cocktail without watering it down (but hey, I'm no scientist). And all you need to make it at home is a simple ice mold tray .

Hannah Loewentheil

12. And by chilling your cocktail glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pHna_0hV34sRY00

A dirty martini isn't hard to make at home. In fact, it's deceptively simple. The main difference between a homemade martini and the steakhouse version is probably that the restaurant martini comes in a frosty, chilled glass, which keeps the drink cold and refreshing for longer.

Whenever I order a drink at a restaurant, I notice that a chilled glass makes such a difference in the taste of my cocktail. So, before you shake or stir up some beverages at home, pop your glassware in the freezer for a few minutes.

Hannah Loewentheil

13. Roast potatoes in duck fat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyEQH_0hV34sRY00

I love potatoes of all kinds: French fries, potato wedges, mashed potatoes, etc. But my absolute favorite, the kind I really get excited about are crispy roasted potatoes. And there's one thing I see all the time on restaurant menus: duck fat potatoes.

There is nothing like sinking your teeth into the crackling crust of a perfect roasted potato, and that is the power of duck fat. You can (and should) buy duck fat at most grocery stores to make these heavenly restaurant-style potatoes at home.

Malcolm Smith / Getty Images

14. Don't fuss with your food while it's cooking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eR9uu_0hV34sRY00

I know we all hear it all the time, but seeing pro chefs cook in restaurants really drives home the message that you don't want to overly stir, prod, or flip your food while it's cooking. If you've ever looked into the kitchen of a restaurant, you'll notice there's so much going on at once. There are always at least half a dozen pots and pans cooking over a steady flame.

But, instead of constantly manning every skillet, chefs just let the food cook, checking in from time to time and picking up tongs, a wooden spoon, or a spatula only when necessary. This lets food cook evenly so it develops flavor and that nice, golden sear on all sides.

Carlo A / Getty Images

15. A few key condiments make all the difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ldCk_0hV34sRY00

I am sort of obsessed with condiments , and for good reason. I love the way a fairly basic condiment like pesto, romesco, chipotle aioli, or chili oil can add so much to a dish.

This is something I notice all the time at restaurants. I'll order a crispy chicken dish that comes paired with a life-changing garlic lemon aioli or a simple roti that arrives at the table with a spicy red curry dipping sauce. Even if you're not going to take the time to make a condiment, spread, or dipping sauce from scratch, having a few go-to's in your pantry can make all the difference.

Hannah Loewentheil

16. Vegetables can actually be the star of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evebG_0hV34sRY00

I absolutely love vegetables, but sometimes, I struggle with finding creative ways to cook them. One of my favorite things about eating out is the way that many restaurants put produce at the forefront and make them taste so damn good.

Recently, I've tried some delicious vegetarian dishes like tempura battered cauliflower with gochujang and labneh, charred cauliflower steak that slices like butter, and incredible mushroom carnitas tacos. I'm always keeping an eye on restaurant menus for plant-forward dishes I can try to replicate or gain inspiration from in my own kitchen.

Hannah Loewentheil

17. Butter makes pretty much everything better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inHmC_0hV34sRY00

Every time I eat out, I'm blown away by how pro chefs can make such basic dishes taste so delicious. And there's one not-so-secret ingredient that can explain this, at least in part: butter.

Yes, butter really does make most things better, especially pan sauces. I usually don't go overboard with butter, but I've started to incorporate good butter into more of my home-cooked meals, and the results are so worth it.

Hannah Loewentheil

What's the best tip or trick you've learned just by eating at restaurants or watching pro chefs cook? Tell me in the comments!

