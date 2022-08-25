ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays

By Laura Parnaby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjbCR_0hV1i4am00

An angry member of the public has confronted Health Secretary Steve Barclay in the street, demanding to know why the Government has done “nothing” about lengthy waits for ambulances.

The Cabinet minister was speaking to media outside Moorfields Eye Hospital in Old Street , central London , when a woman interrupted him to highlight how “people have died” during waits for the emergency services.

This comes after a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed that patients were facing “frequent and prolonged” waits for ambulances.

The report exposed several cases, such as that of an elderly patient who died after waiting 14 hours for assistance from South Central Ambulance Service.

People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing

Member of the public to Health Secretary Steve Barclay

On Thursday, Mr Barclay was given a tour of an operating theatre by surgeons at Moorfields Eye Hospital, before speaking to press on the street outside.

During his interviews, a woman passing by approached Mr Barclay and asked him: “Are you going to do anything about the ambulances waiting, and the people dying out?”

Mr Barclay replied: “Of course we are,” but the woman continued: “Don’t you think 12 years is long enough?

“Twelve years – you’ve done bugger all about it.

“People have died, and all you’ve done is nothing.”

Following the heated interaction, Mr Barclay said that reducing ambulance waiting times is an “absolute priority” for the Government.

He told the PA news agency: “There’s a range of measures that we’re taking.

“We’re looking at conveyance rates in ambulances, we’re looking at how we address variation in performance, we’re looking at funding – an extra £150 million to the ambulance service, a further £50 million into call centres, for 111 and 999, in terms of call handling, a further £30 million into St John Ambulance around the auxiliary ambulance performance.

There’s a range of issues within how we deliver on ambulances, but it’s an absolute priority both for the Government and for NHS England

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

“We’re also then looking at what happens with the ambulance handovers, so emergency departments, how we triage those, how we look at the allocation of this within the system.

“Of course, that is all connected to delayed discharge and people being ready to leave hospital who are not doing so, and that’s about the integration of care between social care and hospitals.

“So there’s a range of issues within how we deliver on ambulances, but it’s an absolute priority both for the Government and for NHS England.”

When asked by PA whether he was worried about the future of the NHS under a likely tax-cutting economy run by Liz Truss , Mr Barclay said she was “the longest-serving Cabinet minister” but did not comment on her tax policies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NHS doctor urges people to ‘beg, borrow or steal’ to go privately as health service at breaking point

A senior NHS consultant is urging people to “beg, borrow or steal” to pay for private treatment because the health service is “on the brink of disaster”.“From a safety point of view, my department is stretched beyond capacity. The same is true for almost every A&E in the UK at almost any given time,” Dr Emma Jones warned.Every day she saw evidence in her hospital and beyond that the whole NHS, not just accident and emergency, is at breaking point, she said.Analysis of the latest government figures suggests up to 500 people are dying every week in England because...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Doctors considering quitting health service over pay, says BMA

A proposed pay settlement is making doctors consider leaving the health service, the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland has said. In a BMA survey of more than 1,000 doctors, 85% of respondents said the proposed uplift of 4.5% was too low. The representative body said discontent was very...
WORLD
The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Public Health England#Uk#Cabinet#Moorfields Eye Hospital
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Weather Channel

Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected

Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Covid vaccine mastermind Kate Bingham warns NHS is relying on jabs that are 'not good enough' and accuses civil servants of 'taking their foot off the gas' amid fears of another virus surge this winter

Britain's former vaccine Tsar Dame Kate Bingham has criticised civil servants who have 'taken their foot off the gas' by relying on existing Covid-19 jabs 'which are not good enough'. Dame Kate has accused Whitehall of 'going back to form' rather than searching for new vaccinations to target the next...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Daily Mail

'We are in a situation of crisis': Senior health chief warns NHS may have to go on pandemic footing this winter to protect service and says bosses must have 'honest conversations' with the public about its capacity

The NHS may need to impose Covid-style restrictions this winter as hospitals brace themselves for a surge in demand as the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite. NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor has said there needs to be an 'honest conversation' with the public about what the health service will be able to manage over the winter and beyond.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns

Households face a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”, a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on bills.EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices.His comments came as the National Grid prepared to hold an exercise to test the resilience of the UK’s systems in the event of a gas supply emergency.In January, half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That’s the reason why we want to take actions in order to do everything...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The US Sun

What do British people call cigarettes?

CULTURAL differences in each and every country across the globe is what makes it so extraordinary and unique. Despite sharing the English language, the UK and US both have differing dialects and phrases to keep up with - even for smoking. What do British people call cigarettes?. Across the pond,...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

816K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy