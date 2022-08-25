910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October

The new 472 area code will start being assigned in October.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.

That's because all of the available 910 telephone numbers have been used up. So after October 7, people getting new numbers in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson and New Hanover counties will need a new area code.

In addition, this means people with 910 numbers stored in their phone should double check that those stored numbers include the area code. Using the full 10-digit phone number will ensure that calls are completed successfully.

If you have an existing number with the 910 area code, you won't have to change to 472.