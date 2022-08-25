ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

27 Times Millennials And Gen Z'ers Roasted Boomers So Bad It Sent Their Ass Back To The Damn Stone Age

By Dave Stopera
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2K8w_0hV1V3sq00

1. The PDF roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKHp4_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

2. The contract roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wfFvT_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

3. The plant roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XOwQg_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

4. The helmet roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTNcW_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

5. The savings roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bse5A_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

6. The Home Ec roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33P8S7_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

7. The responsible roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkO3X_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

8. The pricing roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsY5L_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

9. The number roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLkki_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

10. The Foxworthy roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zT3vu_0hV1V3sq00
Twitter

11. The babysitting roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Snwq_0hV1V3sq00
Twitter

12. The marriage roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q1O7I_0hV1V3sq00
Twitter: @kellyblaus

13. The education roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MHJw1_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

14. The co-buying roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zag4v_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

15. The rock 'n' roll roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oU1Ch_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

16. The student loan roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ja0f_0hV1V3sq00
Twitter: @welplookathim

17. The scholarship roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BEV6_0hV1V3sq00
Twitter: @imbladebrown

18. The danger roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nU0Ip_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

19. The debt roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBSMA_0hV1V3sq00
Twitter: @krangtnelson

20. The trophy roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrUmq_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

21. The standing roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QARGm_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

22. The adulting roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE3nj_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

23. The cursive roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRwh3_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

24. The hard work roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcM7L_0hV1V3sq00
Twitter

25. The lungs roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yk3fj_0hV1V3sq00
reddit.com

26. The cliché roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdTkD_0hV1V3sq00

Okay.

Facebook

27. And the VCR roast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQhvH_0hV1V3sq00

Ain't it the truth.

Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Gen Z#Stone Age#Pdf#Home Ec
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
SOCIETY
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy