Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Arwady said she tested positive Wednesday night and is experiencing cold-like symptoms, but "but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted."

Dr. Arwady said she will continue to work from home and follow CDC guidelines for isolation.

"I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus. We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us" Arwady said.