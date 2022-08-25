ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady tests positive for COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwjOm_0hV1L0JD00

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Arwady said she tested positive Wednesday night and is experiencing cold-like symptoms, but "but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted."

Dr. Arwady said she will continue to work from home and follow CDC guidelines for isolation.

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID weeks after president's recovery

"I want to remind all Chicagoans to get up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus. We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us" Arwady said.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
CBS Chicago

Efforts grow to fix 'real shortage' of Black social workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a job filled with service and heart: social work.More and more are entering the profession, but how many newcomers are - or will be - Black?Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside allegations of racism in the social work licensing process. Trauma therapist Cassie Walker spends a lot of time in their home office with lights, a camera, and a lot of teletherapy action with their practice, Intersections Center for Complex Healing."There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me," said Walker, who identifies as Black and Queer. Recently...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19#Chicagoans
kiiky.com

University of Chicago Acceptance Rate in 2022 | Admission Requirements

It was not very difficult for universities in the 1800s to gain students because only a few of them existed. Today, the story is different as more schools have come up. Despite this, the University of Chicago’s acceptance rate keeps falling as they have created a record of great academic strength.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wlsam.com

“Vote Anywhere” in DuPage County

DuPage voters can vote in any of 263 polling places in DuPage County. Jean Kaczmarek, DuPage County Clerk, discusses the options that voters will have in the upcoming midterms elections.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy