23 Companies That Offer Student Discounts (That Students Might Actually Shop At)

If you're lucky enough to have a train route between your college and your home (or if you just want to go on an adventure without having to fly!) — students can currently get Amtrak tickets for 15% off. This offer is only good for students between the ages of 17 and 24, for tickets purchased at least one day in advance. Also, this offer is currently only for travel before December 31, 2022, so it's unclear as to whether this discount will still be around in future years.