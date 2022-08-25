23 Companies That Offer Student Discounts (That Students Might Actually Shop At)

Related
Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
"I Let Her Walk In On Me In Bed With Another Woman": 25 Breakup Stories That People Are Having Qualms Over
"I broke up with my boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, which was, unfortunately, also his birthday."
Disney's hotel, ticket, and food prices are rising faster than inflation rates: report
The price bumps run in tandem with a broader strategy by Disney to focus on how much each park visitor spends instead of drawing larger crowds.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: folding-screen flipper stands out from crowd
Samsung’s hi-tech flip phone has been a bit of a hit over the past year. Now the Z Flip is back for 2022, with better cameras, a faster chip, longer battery life and more customisation options than ever, as the company attempts to appeal to those bored of flat phones and looking for something more exciting.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tell Us All The Tricks, Tips, And Tools You Used To Learn And Maintain A Second Language
We want to hear all of the tips and tools that helped you along your language learning journey!
BuzzFeed
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0