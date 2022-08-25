ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Companies That Offer Student Discounts (That Students Might Actually Shop At)

By Andy Golder
1. Aeropostale — 15% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsBDB_0hV0UvzF00

Aeropostale, which sells a variety of casual clothing, offers an "extra 15% off sitewide sale" for college students who sign up through Unidays . The site has relatively low prices to start with, so this is a good one for students who need a new wardrobe.

Aeropostale / Via aeropostale.com

2. Levi's — 15% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSkhO_0hV0UvzF00

Levi's offers a 15% discount on all apparel for students who verify through SheerID . And thank goodness, because jeans are sneaky expensive!

Levi's / Via levi.com

3. Hanes — 10% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkCX4_0hV0UvzF00

You know what else is sneaky expensive? Underwear. Especially if you want good-quality stuff. Hanes offers 10% off if you verify your student status through ID.me .

Hanes / Via hanes.com

4. J. Crew — 20% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SF29_0hV0UvzF00

J. Crew offers 20% off your purchase (both in-store and online) if you have a valid college ID. As an added bonus, this discount is also valid for teachers! Unfortunately, this discount is limited-time-only, and this year it's only running through the end of August. Hopefully it'll be offered again next year.

J. Crew / Via jcrew.com

5. Nike — 10% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6nqa_0hV0UvzF00

If you need shoes, backpacks, or other apparel, Nike offers 10% off purchases for students after verifying with SheerID. There's also a Back to School section on the site, offering basics for those who attend schools with dress uniforms.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

6. Adidas — 15% and free shipping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkSEK_0hV0UvzF00

If you sign up through Unidays, Adidas will offer you 15% off all US purchases, plus free shipping. You can get shoes and apparel obviously, but Adidas also offers some backpacks and accessories that college students might find helpful.

Adidas / Via adidas.com

7. MAC Cosmetics — 10% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9iwi_0hV0UvzF00

Another Unidays discount, MAC offers students 10% off all purchases. So if your makeup bag needs a refresh for college, here you go.

MAC / Via maccosmetics.com

8. Amazon Prime Student — 50% off subscription price

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLamj_0hV0UvzF00

Normally, Amazon Prime memberships are $139 a year, or $14.99 a month. As a student, you're eligible for a 50% discount, making a membership cost $69 a year or $7.49 a month. Having a Prime membership gives you free Prime shipping, and also allows you access to the Prime Video streaming service. You'll also get access to several add-ons, like free delivery with Grubhub at no extra cost, and 10% off some flights and hotels through StudentUniverse .

Amazon / Via amazon.com

9. Apple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9U1P_0hV0UvzF00

Apple offers "education pricing" for many of its models, including a MacBook Air M1 for $899. You can also get an Apple Music subscription at a discounted student rate of $5 a month, and you'll get Apple TV+ included for free.

Apple / Via apple.com

10. Samsung

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbcuC_0hV0UvzF00

If you're more of an Android person, Samsung offers some select discounts on their devices, including 30% off when you order a Galaxy Fold or Flip and bundle in a tablet, earbuds, or other select accessories.

Samsung / Via samsung.com

11. Microsoft — 10% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VicBQ_0hV0UvzF00

Microsoft has a 10% discount on devices helpful to students, like laptops, the Surface, or accessories like headphones. This discount is also available to parents who are shopping for their kids!

Microsoft / Via microsoft.com

12. Spotify — Three-month free trial, then $5 a month, includes Showtime and Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gc7S5_0hV0UvzF00

If you're addicted to Spotify Premium, you can get a subscription as a student for just $5 a month. Currently, you can get a three-month free trial, and afterward it's $4.99 a month for all three services. Spotify Premium is ad-free, but the Hulu version you get in this bundle is ad-supported.

Spotify / Via spotify.com

13. Pandora — $5 a month after 60-day free trial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KhwO_0hV0UvzF00

If you're more of a Pandora person, new customers who are also students can get a 60-day free trial, with a discounted $4.99 a month subscription after that.

Pandora / Via pandora.com

14. AT&T — $10 off per month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg31G_0hV0UvzF00

Eligible college students can get a $10 a month discount on AT&T Unlimited Premium wireless plans. (AARP and select union members can also receive a similar discount, just FYI.)

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

15. Hulu — $1.99 a month (ad-supported)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YA2C_0hV0UvzF00

If you only want Hulu and you don't also want Apple Music and Showtime (as mentioned above), you can get the ad-supported version of Hulu for just $2 a month. Normally it's $7 a month, so that's nearly a 30% discount.

Hulu / Via hulu.com

16. YouTube Premium — $6.99 with three-month free trial

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iPJq_0hV0UvzF00

I'm pretty sure it's a scientific fact that nobody likes YouTube ads, so if you want them to go away, you can sign up for YouTube Premium. The student version includes YouTube Premium and YouTube music, ad-free, for $7 a month.

YouTube / Via youtube.com

17. Headspace — $10 for a full year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OnzhJ_0hV0UvzF00

Headspace — which is a mental health app that features guided meditations, sleep stories, and more to help you de-stress — is available to students for just $10 a YEAR. That's 85% off the full price, and it comes out to just $0.83 a month. When you graduate or leave school, you're also offered an "alumni rate" of 40% off for one year.

Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

18. Adobe CC — $20 a month for one year, then $30 a month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ChFp_0hV0UvzF00

If you're a student who is in any kind of art and design field (or if you just want to make super high-quality TikToks), you're probably going to need at least one of Adobe's apps. As a student, you can get a full Adobe CC subscription for $20 a month for one year, and then after that it's $30 a month. It's not exactly cheap by college student standards, but the normal price is $55/mo., and it includes ALL of Adobe's apps (including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, Illustrator, etc.), so it's a pretty good discount.

Adobe / Via adobe.com

19. Soulcycle — 20% off classes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMLIn_0hV0UvzF00

Soulcycle is pretty bougie as fitness memberships go (and many universities have an on-campus gym that's available to students for free or cheap), but if you're someone who can't go without your spin classes, you can get a 20% student discount with Soulcycle.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images for SoulCycle

20. Amtrak — 15% off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpBFS_0hV0UvzF00

If you're lucky enough to have a train route between your college and your home (or if you just want to go on an adventure without having to fly!) — students can currently get Amtrak tickets for 15% off. This offer is only good for students between the ages of 17 and 24, for tickets purchased at least one day in advance. Also, this offer is currently only for travel before December 31, 2022, so it's unclear as to whether this discount will still be around in future years.

Future Artist / Getty Images

21. United Airlines — 5% off fares

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYbFu_0hV0UvzF00

Flat airline discounts are a rare thing, so even though United's 5% discount isn't a huge one, it's definitely better than nothing. Plus, with how high airfares can be, even just 5% can be a decent chunk of change. This discount is only available through the United app, for travelers ages 18 to 22.

Ryan Fletcher / Getty Images

22. Motel 6 — 10% off reservations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSSyJ_0hV0UvzF00

This discount, offered through StudentRate, gives students a 10% discount on room reservations nationwide. You'll need the discount code offered on the StudentRate site.

Miroslav_1 / Getty Images

23. Zipcar — $35 annual membership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IC1dJ_0hV0UvzF00

Rental cars are not cheap when you're under 25, so Zipcar might be a good option if you're in undergrad and need to drive on occasion. Students (and university faculty and staff) can get a Zipcar membership for $35 for a full year, which covers gas for all trips and up to 180 miles a day.

zipcar.com

Other places to consider:

24. Local shops and restaurants, especially with Snackpass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37F8Qr_0hV0UvzF00

Most college towns will have local stores that cater to the student population, so be sure to check them out and see if they have any discounts...especially if the idea of giving your money to a major corporation makes you shudder. There are some apps like Snackpass that partner with local restaurants to offer discounts and rewards as well, in some cities.

Peter Cade / Getty Images

25. Movie theaters, museums, gardens, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVUDj_0hV0UvzF00

Most movie theaters and museums offer student tickets (you probably already know this), but depending on where you are, you might also get discounted rates to other nearby attractions. Be on the lookout for local botanical gardens or historical sites that might give discounts to students.

Medianews Group / Getty Images

Know any other places that have good discounts for students? Share your knowledge in the comments!

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
