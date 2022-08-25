ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

ABC13's weekly virtual job offers ways to land a job virtually and in person

ABC13's weekly Who's Hiring job fair has a way for you to land a job virtually or in person this week.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host our weekly virtual job fair. Participants can apply for jobs and receive information about what job seekers need to know and other educational opportunities.

During the half-hour event, recruiters answer the phone and take emails and social media messages to help people find work.

You can also attend in person. From 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., employers will be at the Workforce Solutions location in Willowbrook.

Six employers are participating on-site: Cy-Fair ISD, Daikin, Texas Tool, Quality Home and Management, Apple Dentist and BMF Solutions.

Some of the employers will also participate virtually in our job fair and talk about the positions they offer and how you can land the job.

If these jobs aren't for you or you need assistance with going back to school, learning a new skill, or finding childcare, there's an ABC13 viewer hotline at 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website
, and look for the "As Seen on TV" section.

The Workforce Solutions Willowbrook office is located at 17725 Tomball Pkwy.

