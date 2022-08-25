67-year-old man beaten and robbed by group of men, teens in Melrose, Bronx

Police are searching for four men who brutally beat and mugged a man in the Bronx overnight Monday.

The 67-year-old victim was returning home after work at a pizza shop around 2:30 a.m. and was walking down 151st Street in the Melrose section when a group of men started walking behind him.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, noticed the men were following him and tried to run away.

That's when one of the suspects pushed him to the ground, and they began to attack him.

The suspects took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash and left him on the ground.

As the victim attempted to get up, the group returned and continued their assault.

They snatched the victim's cell phone before finally fleeing the area.

The victim lost multiple teeth and needed stitches on the inside of his mouth after the attack.

The suspects were described to police as being in their teens to early 20s, with slim builds and dark complexions.

Three of the individuals were wearing white T-shirts, and the fourth individual was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

