Bronx, NY

67-year-old man beaten and robbed by group of men, teens in Melrose, Bronx

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxX4H_0hUzDFjd00

Police are searching for four men who brutally beat and mugged a man in the Bronx overnight Monday.

The 67-year-old victim was returning home after work at a pizza shop around 2:30 a.m. and was walking down 151st Street in the Melrose section when a group of men started walking behind him.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, noticed the men were following him and tried to run away.

That's when one of the suspects pushed him to the ground, and they began to attack him.

The suspects took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash and left him on the ground.

As the victim attempted to get up, the group returned and continued their assault.

They snatched the victim's cell phone before finally fleeing the area.

The victim lost multiple teeth and needed stitches on the inside of his mouth after the attack.

The suspects were described to police as being in their teens to early 20s, with slim builds and dark complexions.

Three of the individuals were wearing white T-shirts, and the fourth individual was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ | Bronx senior residents being terrorized by youth getting help, support

Senior citizens say they have been terrorized by a group of young people, and since their story first aired, police and community leaders say they are trying to help. Lucy Yang has the story.

----------

Comments / 18

Ana Alvarado
3d ago

mayor Adam's get your teens out of the street ,not respect for the elderly ,this is the consequences of the liberals ,back in the days the majority of the black communities and Hispanics had respect for their elders

Reply(1)
14
?PANDA
3d ago

I'm sorry but ..I'll do 20 years in prison for defending myself..if I give u everything why have to BEAT ME UP..AND PUT ME IN COMA..WHY....?..SELF DEFEND..I WOULD TAKE OUT ALL 3..QUICK...CALL THE COPS AND PUT THE PIECE IN THE FLOOR AND WAIT FOR THE COPS RIFHT THERE..THAT'S ALL....

Reply(1)
15
E
3d ago

if you protect yourself and harm them the system will make up charges against you.

Reply(1)
8
 

PIX11

Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.  The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Alleged Sucker-Punch Attacker Arrested for Knocking Man Out Cold at Brooklyn Mall

Police say they've arrested the man behind the jarring caught-on-camera attack that sent a man falling to the floor of a Brooklyn shopping center last weekend. The victim was at the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin around 6 p.m. Aug. 20 when the violent incident occurred. As the 36-year-old was standing, another man snuck up behind him and punched him in the side of the head.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Woman Fights Off 2 Thieves Trying to Swipe Jewelry in NYC Moped Drive-By

A pair of brazen moped-riding thieves rode up on two women walking down a Manhattan sidewalk on Saturday in an unsuccessful attempt to swipe some jewelry. Police said two 28 year olds were strolling down East 89th Street, around the corner from the Guggenheim Museum, when they were approached by the sticky-fingered bandits.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Violent weekend in the Bronx with deadly shootings

Several deadly shooting took place in the Bronx this weekend. Karlene Miller of Williamsbridge had a perfect and elevated view from her porch of a deadly crime scene investigation just steps away from her home of the last seven years. “It’s scary!” Miller said. “It makes you nervous, very nervous!”...
BRONX, NY
police1.com

1 arrest made in brutal assault of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK — Police arrested a suspect in the savage gang assault of an off-duty cop out for a jog near his Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, faces four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
BRONX, NY
