Second suspect in Ned Byrd murder case pleads not guilty during first Wake County court appearance

The second suspect facing charges in the murder of Wake Deputy Ned Byrd is being held without bond after his first court appearance in Wake County.

Alder Marin-Sotelo was being held in Forsyth County but has now been moved to Wake County on Thursday.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 25, appeared briefly in a courtroom that was packed with law enforcement officers Thursday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Deputy Byrd.

Alder and his 29-year-old brother, Arturo, both face charges of first-degree murder. If convicted they could face the death penalty or life in prison.

"We're glad, but we're still sad," Sheriff Gerald Baker said Thursday. "Never be able to replace him (Byrd), or his life or his service to this country, to this office. Bu we are determined to find those individuals who took his life in the line of duty."

Baker said the investigation remains open and active. He said more arrests could be made later.

"Today marks a really really big day for our office in making sure that those responsible are brought to justice."

Alder Marin-Sotelo was arrested in Burke County and taken to Forsyth County to be detained on federal gun violations. On Thursday, he was moved to Wake County where he faces first-degree murder charges.

The indictments against the two brothers do not go into details about what role investigators believe each brother played in the killing. Both indictments read exactly the same: "Defendant named above willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Wake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ned Byrd, with malice aforethought."

Byrd was shot and killed earlier this month in eastern Wake County. He was on duty at the time, but it does not appear that he was specifically responding to an emergency call.

Byrd was on patrol with his K-9 partner, Sasha, when he was killed. Sasha was not injured and will now be reassigned another partner to continue her career with Wake County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, ABC11 uncovered the landlord of Ned Byrd was arrested earlier this morning for stealing mountain bikes, guns from the deputy's home.

Andrew Culbreth, 59, was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm on August 16.