14 Actors Who Have Hit Back At A Critic Who Gave Them A Negative Review

The reviews of 2020’s The New Mutants were less than favorable, with critics comparing it to the likes of a CW show and citing its tone as inconsistent . But it was Scott Mendelson of Forbes that called it “the worst X-Men movie ever.” He also suggested that while "Anya Taylor-Joy makes for a compelling Illyana Rasputin, none of the other kids, all of whom have done fine work elsewhere, make an impression.”

Maisie Williams, who plays Wolfsbane in the film, tweeted a link to Mendelson's review with the caption: "Sounds like a must see! Get your tickets now."